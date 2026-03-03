Major Disney Resort Food Event Is Back for 2026 With New Celebrity Chef Experiences

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is officially back for 2026 — and if this event is on your annual foodie calendar, you’ll want to move quickly. Tickets are now on sale, and dates have been confirmed for what has quietly become one of the most anticipated culinary weekends in the Walt Disney World area.

The 17th annual Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will take place on November 20 and 21, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each evening. That means two full nights of gourmet tastings, live entertainment, and outdoor festival energy set along the resort’s scenic causeway.

If you’ve never experienced this event before, it’s very different from EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival. It feels more intimate. More elevated. And for many longtime fans, it’s one of the best food-focused events anywhere on Disney property.

A 17-Year Tradition Returns

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic isn’t new — this year marks its 17th anniversary — but each fall it manages to feel fresh. The outdoor street-party atmosphere transforms the space between the two hotels into a culinary playground, complete with tasting stations, beverage kiosks, and live music woven throughout the evening.

Your ticket covers unlimited food and beverage tastings for the night you attend. That’s a major selling point. Instead of purchasing individual samples, guests can explore freely — sampling dishes and drinks without constantly pulling out a wallet.

The event draws from 23 restaurants and lounges across the Swan and Dolphin complex. That includes well-known names like Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Todd English’s bluezoo, Il Mulino, and Rosa Mexicano. If you’ve dined at these restaurants before, you already know the caliber of cuisine involved. If you haven’t, this is arguably one of the best ways to sample multiple venues in a single evening.

Last year’s event featured more than 45 dishes and over 170 beverage selections across both nights — and while full menus for 2026 haven’t been released yet, expectations are understandably high.

Celebrity Chefs Take Center Stage

One of the standout elements of this year’s event is the expanded chef presence.

The announcement confirms appearances by celebrity chefs Todd English and Michael Mina. Beyond simply lending their names, this year introduces two new curated dining experiences: the Chef Todd English Experience and the Chef Michael Mina Experience.

These curated meals will be led by the chefs themselves, offering a more intimate, guided culinary experience for guests looking to elevate their evening even further. While details about pricing and availability for these specialty experiences are still forthcoming, their addition signals that 2026 is leaning even more heavily into chef-driven storytelling and premium offerings.

For guests who appreciate high-end dining, wine pairings, and hands-on culinary interaction, this may be the most compelling addition to the event lineup in years.

Ticket Pricing and Options

Tickets are officially available now, and there are a few options depending on how you want to experience the weekend.

Single-night tickets are priced at $215 per person.

If you’re planning to attend both Friday and Saturday nights, there’s a two-night bundle that offers a 10% savings. That bundle makes sense for serious food lovers, especially since restaurants typically rotate menu offerings between evenings.

In other words, attending both nights doesn’t mean repeating the same experience twice. You’re likely to encounter different dishes, different pairings, and potentially different entertainment elements.

Tickets can be purchased through the event’s official website, and based on past years, popular timeframes and specialty experiences can sell out.

Resort Perks and Hotel Packages

If you’re considering turning the weekend into a mini getaway, there’s another perk worth noting.

Guests staying at the Swan, Dolphin, or Swan Reserve can access discounted room rates when attending the event. To secure that rate, you’ll need proof of ticket purchase and can call the designated reservation line to book.

For many visitors, that’s part of what makes this event so appealing. You can enjoy the tastings without worrying about driving or navigating transportation afterward. Instead, you simply walk back to your room once the event wraps at 9:00 p.m.

The convenience factor adds to the relaxed, upscale feel of the entire weekend.

What to Expect This Year

Beyond food and wine, the event includes live musical entertainment and a celebratory atmosphere that feels distinctly different from daytime park festivals. It’s a nighttime event designed for adults, food enthusiasts, and guests who appreciate a more refined pace.

The causeway setting between the Swan and Dolphin creates a contained, easy-to-navigate layout. You can sample, stroll, listen to live music, and circle back to favorite stations without feeling rushed.

Full 2026 menus and additional event details will be released at a later date, but if past years are any indication, expect a mix of seafood, steakhouse classics, international flavors, craft cocktails, wine seminars, and specialty pours.

The Swan and Dolphin’s beverage program alone is substantial, featuring nearly 30 certified wine sommeliers and approximately 1,400 wine selections year-round. That depth of expertise typically shines during the Classic.

A Fall Favorite Worth Planning For

While EPCOT often dominates the conversation when it comes to food festivals, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has carved out its own loyal following. It’s smaller. It’s more curated. And for many repeat attendees, it feels like a hidden gem within the broader Walt Disney World landscape.

With tickets now on sale and dates locked in for November 20 and 21, 2026, this is the time to decide whether it’s making your fall travel list.

If you’ve attended before, you already know the energy. If you haven’t, this might be the year to finally see what makes this 17-year tradition such a standout.

Are you planning to attend this year’s Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic?