Johnny Depp Set to Return to Save ‘Pirates’ After Public Disney Exit, Producer Says

Few franchise questions have lingered in the Disney fan community longer or more persistently than the one surrounding Johnny Depp and the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. The question is not whether a sixth film is coming — producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been consistent on that front for years, and the development activity behind the scenes has been real and ongoing.

The question is whether Captain Jack Sparrow, the character that turned a theme park ride into one of the most profitable film franchises in Hollywood history, will be part of it when it arrives.

The answer, if you ask the man who has produced every single entry in the series, is yes.

Speaking exclusively to The Direct on the press line at the Producers Guild Awards, where Bruckheimer was nominated for his work on F1, the longtime producer did not hedge or qualify his position. When asked directly about rumors that the new Pirates films were being developed without Depp, his response was immediate: “First of all, that’s not true. No, no, no. Johnny… if it’s up to me, he’ll be in it.”

That is about as clear a statement as a franchise producer gives in a public setting, and it carries weight precisely because of who is saying it. Bruckheimer is not a peripheral figure here. He is the only main-billed producer on every one of the five released Pirates films.

His fingerprints are on every creative and commercial decision the franchise has made across more than two decades. When he says Depp will be in Pirates 6, that is the closest thing to certainty the franchise has offered on the subject.

How We Got Here: The Full Timeline

To understand why this statement matters, the history is worth knowing.

Johnny Depp first played Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, a film that was considered a significant risk at the time — a theme park ride adaptation built around an actor taking an unconventional, eccentric approach to the lead role that reportedly raised eyebrows inside Disney before the film opened.

What followed was one of the most successful franchise runs in modern studio history. Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) all followed, with Depp reportedly earning $90 million for the fifth installment alone.

Then the tide turned. A series of public legal battles involving Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard damaged his standing in the industry significantly. Disney severed ties. By the time the fifth film had run its course, the future of the franchise was genuinely uncertain. In a 2022 defamation trial that became one of the most widely covered court proceedings in recent memory, Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed.

After six weeks, a Virginia jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages. The verdict shifted the public conversation considerably, and speculation about Depp’s potential return to Disney properties began almost immediately.

His response during the trial to questions about Pirates — suggesting it would take “$300 million and a million alpacas” to bring him back — seemed to close the door. In the years since, it has been opening slowly, incrementally, with Bruckheimer as the most consistent force pushing from the other side.

In August 2025, Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly that he had spoken directly with Depp about returning and believed “he would do it,” with the caveat that it would depend on the script. The February 2026 PGA statement removes almost all remaining ambiguity about where Bruckheimer stands.

What the Film Might Actually Look Like

The clearest picture of Pirates 6 comes from piecing together several recent comments from people connected to the project. In a conversation with Screen Rant while promoting F1, Bruckheimer described the new film as “a new take” that would feature “not all new actors,” declining to specify who returns.

That phrasing is notable. It is not a reboot that starts from scratch, and it is not a direct continuation of Dead Men Tell No Tales. It is something in between.

A report from The DisInsider added a more specific detail, suggesting that Disney’s preference is for the next film to be co-led by Depp and Margot Robbie, with future installments potentially following Robbie’s character and, separately, a character identified as Jack Sparrow’s son.

Bruckheimer has previously confirmed that the Robbie-centered spinoff, once reported as stalled, has not been scrapped, though the mainline sixth film is currently taking development precedence.

Orlando Bloom, who played Will Turner across the first three films, addressed speculation about his own return during an appearance on the UK talk show This Morning. “There’s been all kinds of things. Who knows? There’s been talk. I can’t say anything at the moment, because I really don’t know,” Bloom said. “They’re definitely… I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like. I, personally, think it would be great to get the band back together. That would be great. But there are always different ideas, so we’ll see where it lands.”

That quote mirrors the broader state of the production: optimistic, directionally clear, but not yet locked. Bruckheimer has also noted publicly that Pirates 6 and Top Gun 3 starring Tom Cruise are currently competing for his attention, with the Cruise vehicle inching slightly ahead in the production queue. That suggests a Pirates 6 timeline that is still being determined rather than imminent.

Why This Matters for Disney Fans

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is not just a film property — it is one of Disney’s foundational theme park experiences. The original attraction has operated at Magic Kingdom since 1973 and at Disneyland since 1967. The film series amplified the ride’s cultural presence for an entirely new generation, and the two continue to reinforce each other as part of the Disney brand.

A sixth film that includes Depp in any meaningful capacity — whether as a lead, a supporting player, or a bridge to a new generation of characters — would reignite interest in both the films and the parks in a way that a clean-break reboot could not. Pirates of the Caribbean as a ride experience is still among the most beloved in any Disney park, and the franchise’s film output directly shapes how guests engage with it.

For fans who have been following the development of Pirates 6 through years of conflicting reports and shifting timelines, Bruckheimer’s statement at the PGA is the most substantive update in months. The script is still being developed. The deals are not signed. But the producer who has shaped every chapter of this franchise says, unambiguously, that if it is up to him, Jack Sparrow will be on that ship. That is worth paying attention to.