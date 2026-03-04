Report: Marvel Star To Abandon Franchise for ‘Harry Potter’ Role

One iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe star is reportedly set to jump ship to the wizarding world.

Three years on from its initial announcement, Warner Bros. Discovery is currently filming a new television adaptation of the Harry Potter series for HBO, designed as a long-form retelling of J.K. Rowling’s seven books. The studio has described the project as a “faithful adaptation,” with each season expected to cover one novel.

The reboot has sparked intense debate among fans. Some Potterheads welcome the opportunity to explore more material from the books, while others question whether the franchise needs another retelling so soon after the original films ended in 2011 – especially when JK Rowling’s outspoken criticism of the transgender community has alienated a significant portion of the fanbase.

While production has not yet wrapped for Season 1, Season 2 is allegedly already in pre-production with only a short hiatus scheduled between seasons. HBO has confirmed the bulk of the cast list, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, alongside John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Notably, one of the most important characters in the entire franchise remains unconfirmed: Lord Voldemort.

Reports have suggested that Warner Bros. doesn’t plan to unveil the actor until the show airs, while others suggest that a female actor could take on the role. Rumors once pointed strongly toward Cillian Murphy taking the role. However, the Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer (2023) actor recently shut that down. “I’m categorically not,” Murphy told The Times. “Can you make that the headline?”

Interestingly, the franchise’s previous Voldemort actor, Ralph Fiennes, previously expressed both confidence and support for the idea. “I’m told [my shoes] are already filled, aren’t they?” Fiennes said in an interview shared on TikTok (via The Independent). “I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice.”

But with Murphy out of the picture, another famous name has entered the conversation – and it seems like he could be ditching the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the part.

Paul Bettany Emerges as HBO’s Top Choice for Voldemort

According to industry scooper Daniel Richtman (via Comic Book Movie), Paul Bettany is currently HBO’s top choice to portray Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Bettany is best known to Marvel fans as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) before starring in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision. The actor is expected to reprise the role as White Vision in the upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest and is also rumored to return in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Casting Bettany as Voldemort would bring an interesting parallel to the original performance by Ralph Fiennes. Both actors are classically trained, with a history in the Royal Shakespeare Company. The two actors possess a similarly commanding screen presence that could suit the Dark Lord’s intimidating personality.

Voldemort’s presence in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is limited but essential. The character survives in a weakened state and ultimately reveals himself as the hidden force manipulating Professor Quirrell (set to be played by Luke Thallon) throughout Harry’s first year at Hogwarts.

The HBO series aims to expand significantly on moments like these. Executives have repeatedly emphasized that the new adaptation will include story elements that were cut from the films. The first movie removed several notable moments from the book, including more details about Harry’s early life with the Dursleys and additional scenes exploring Hogwarts’ magical world.

A television format also creates space for more mythology surrounding Voldemort himself. The films largely focused on Voldemort’s return and the later Horcrux storyline. Earlier aspects of his rise – documented through a series of memories largely eliminated from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) –, his influence over followers, and the lingering fear surrounding his name could receive more attention in the series.

If Bettany ultimately lands the role, the Marvel veteran could bring a new dimension to one of fantasy’s most iconic villains.

However, it could also mark a major shift in his presence within the MCU.

What Would This Mean for Paul Bettany in the MCU?