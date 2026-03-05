Disney Removes Gorillas After Exhibit Window Is Damaged

Guests walking through Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail at Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently noticed something unusual. One of the park’s most popular animal habitats suddenly seemed quieter than usual, with several familiar residents nowhere to be found.

For longtime visitors, that absence immediately stood out. The gorilla troop that typically inhabits the lush environment along the trail is usually easy to spot. Some relax in the grass. Others climb across rocks or perch near the viewing windows where guests gather to watch them. But over the past several days, the number of gorillas visible to the public has noticeably dropped.

At first, the change sparked confusion among guests. Cast Members working along the trail confirmed that not all of the gorillas were available for viewing, though the trail itself remained open. The missing animals raised questions among visitors who frequently stop at the exhibit.

Now, more information has surfaced explaining why the animals disappeared from view—and it turns out the reason is both unexpected and temporary.

Guests First Noticed Something Was Off

The situation first came to light when guests reported that several members of the gorilla family group were no longer visible inside the main habitat at Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom actually cares for two different gorilla groups: a family troop and a separate bachelor troop made up of adult males. The setup mirrors natural gorilla social structures in the wild, where mature males often leave family groups and live together until they form their own troop.

On the day guests began noticing the change, the male gorillas could still be seen in parts of the exhibit. However, the females and younger gorillas were nowhere to be found. Cast Members stationed along the trail confirmed that the full troop was not currently available for viewing.

At the time, Disney had not publicly explained why the animals were missing, which led to speculation among visitors and online Disney communities.

But just a few days later, the reason became clearer.

The Real Reason the Gorillas Were Removed

Reports later revealed that the gorilla family had been temporarily moved backstage while repairs are made to part of their enclosure.

The issue centers around one of the large viewing windows that guests use to watch the animals. One of the gorillas reportedly began picking at the gasket between two glass panels. Over time, that behavior damaged the material securing the window.

While the glass itself was not shattered, the damage was enough that Disney needed to close off the area and begin repairs. To safely complete the work, the entire gorilla family troop was relocated backstage while the window is fixed.

Guests walking past the habitat may notice a scrim covering one of the viewing windows. That temporary covering helps conceal the repair work taking place behind the scenes.

Until the repairs are complete, the gorillas will remain out of public view.

Not Every Gorilla Has Disappeared

Even though many of the animals have been temporarily removed from the habitat, not all gorillas have vanished from Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

The park’s bachelor group—adult males who live separately from the family troop—remains visible to guests in their own space within the exhibit.

This has helped keep the trail active for visitors, even though the main family habitat currently has fewer animals on display.

For many guests, seeing any of the gorillas at all is still a highlight of the walk through the Africa section of the park. Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail has long been one of the most unique animal viewing experiences at Walt Disney World because it allows visitors to observe the animals at extremely close distances through massive glass viewing panels.

That proximity is exactly what made the damaged window an issue Disney needed to address quickly.

A Habitat With a Long History

The gorilla habitat at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been a major part of the park since it first opened in 1998. Over the years, guests have watched multiple generations of the troop grow up inside the carefully designed environment.

For nearly three decades, the troop was led by a dominant silverback named Gino. The respected male gorilla became a beloved figure among animal care staff and guests alike.

Gino passed away last year at the age of 44, marking the end of an era for the troop. During his lifetime, he fathered several gorillas and even participated in groundbreaking veterinary work. Animal care teams noted that he was among the first gorillas ever trained to allow cardiac ultrasounds without anesthesia, which helped researchers better understand gorilla health.

Because of its history and its role in conservation education, the exhibit remains one of the most important parts of the park’s animal experiences.

Temporary Closures Aren’t Unusual

While seeing animals removed from a habitat can surprise guests, temporary backstage relocations are not uncommon at accredited zoos and wildlife parks.

Repairs, habitat upgrades, and safety adjustments all require animals to be moved periodically. In this case, the repair appears to be fairly focused—specifically addressing the window gasket that was damaged.

Disney frequently performs routine maintenance on animal habitats throughout the park to ensure both guest safety and animal welfare remain top priorities.

Another nearby exhibit along the trail recently underwent its own refurbishment. The Angola colobus monkey habitat temporarily closed before reopening earlier this year after updates were completed.

The gorillas are expected to return to their habitat once the repair work is finished.

What Guests Can Expect Right Now

For visitors heading to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the coming days, Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail is still open. However, the experience may look a little different than usual.

Guests may notice fewer gorillas present in the main viewing area, and one of the windows along the trail is currently covered while the repair work continues.

The bachelor gorilla group remains visible, offering guests a chance to still observe these powerful animals up close.

Once the damaged window is fully repaired, the rest of the gorilla family should eventually return to their habitat.

For many guests, the temporary absence has only made people more eager to see the troop again once the exhibit is fully restored.

Until then, the situation serves as a reminder that even in a carefully controlled environment like Disney’s Animal Kingdom, animals sometimes have minds of their own—and occasionally, that curiosity can lead to unexpected repairs.