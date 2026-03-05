Avoid EPCOT on This Date or Face Massive Crowds and Delays

EPCOT’s operating hours will change on Saturday, April 19, 2026, opening at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. due to the runDisney Springtime Surprise 10-Miler that starts at 5 a.m. Early Entry for Disney resort guests will begin at 9:30 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. This weekend, April 16-20, 2026, will see elevated crowds due to multiple races featuring popular Disney duos, including a 5K with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde and a 10K with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

If you’re planning to arrive early on April 19, EPCOT isn’t the best choice, since the delayed opening eliminates the rope-drop advantage. However, if you prefer to sleep in, visiting EPCOT later may work well, though expect large crowds from race participants and their families.

Understanding the Springtime Surprise Weekend

The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, taking place from April 16-20, 2026, celebrates friendship with races inspired by dynamic Disney duos at Walt Disney World Resort. Participants can choose from a 5K with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, a 10K featuring Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, or a 10-miler hosted by Joy and Sadness. There’s also an Aladdin and Genie-themed Challenge combining all three races for a total of 19.3 miles.

Credit: runDisney

Participants will enjoy meet-and-greets with unique characters, inspiring movie clips, and a post-race morning yoga session. Finishing each race earns a special medal, and a fourth Challenge medal is awarded to those completing all three. The event fosters a supportive community and emphasizes that Every Mile is Magic.

The April 19 Race Specifics

The runDisney Springtime Surprise 10-Miler is scheduled for April 19, 2026, starting at 5:00 AM ET at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Participants will run 10 miles through Disney property, requiring the closure of roads to ensure safety.

Registration sold out, with early access for Club runDisney Gold and Platinum members beginning July 22, 2025. General registration opened on July 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET, with fees starting at $229 and increasing to $239 after January 26, 2026, which includes a 6.6% service fee.

Race operations will require significant changes, including a delayed opening for EPCOT, to ensure a safe environment for runners.

What the April 19 Schedule Actually Looks Like for EPCOT

EPCOT opens to all guests at 10 a.m. on April 19, 2026. Only those with Early Entry access through a Disney resort stay or an eligible partner hotel can enter at 9:30 a.m. To maximize Early Entry, arrive between 9:15 and 9:20 a.m. for security screening, so you can access attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind before the general crowd. If you don’t have Early Entry, arrive right before 10 a.m. There’s no advantage to arriving earlier since you’ll just be waiting outside.

Credit: Disney

EPCOT Traffic and Transportation Complications

The runDisney Springtime Surprise 10-Miler on April 19 will cause significant traffic delays throughout Walt Disney World, particularly affecting routes to EPCOT. Expect road closures that could add 20 to 30 minutes or more to travel times, which usually take only 10 to 15 minutes from resort hotels or off-property accommodations.

Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

If you’re driving to EPCOT on April 19, allow extra time for detours and congestion, as it may take 45 minutes or longer. Disney transportation services, including buses, monorails, and Skyliner, may also face disruptions, leading to 30 to 60 minutes of additional travel time. Plan accordingly to avoid missing Early Entry or regular opening times.

Crowd Dynamics Will Be Intense at EPCOT

On April 19, EPCOT will open at 10 a.m. This means all guests will enter the park at the same time, eliminating the benefits of early arrival. Guests who qualify for Early Entry can enter at 9:30 a.m., while everyone else joins them at 10 a.m. This will cause popular attractions to have long wait times right away, instead of gradually increasing as guests trickle in over the morning.

Attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Frozen Ever After are likely to be very crowded as many guests head straight to them. This could lead to wait times of several hours within the first 30 to 60 minutes after opening.

Additionally, runDisney weekends bring in large crowds, not just runners. Many runners bring family and friends who also visit the parks. As a result, EPCOT will likely be busier on April 19 than on a typical spring weekend.

Alternative Planning Recommendations

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World in mid-April, consider visiting EPCOT on a different day if possible, especially on April 19, due to race events. Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom will have regular hours that day, allowing for better early morning touring with lower wait times.

If April 19 is your only EPCOT option, adjust your expectations. Expect longer travel times due to road closures and higher crowd levels. Use Lightning Lane strategically to skip standby lines, as waits will be longer. Focus on attractions with typically lower wait times or enjoy a more relaxed pace with dining and experiences from the Flower and Garden Festival.

Credit: Erica Lauren, Inside the Magic

The Direct EPCOT Reminder

This is your reminder: EPCOT opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2026, with Early Entry at 9:30 a.m. for eligible guests. If you are planning to visit EPCOT that day, adjust your morning schedule accordingly and do not plan to arrive at 9 a.m. expecting the park to open normally. Expect road closures and significant traffic delays if traveling on Disney World property during morning hours, and build extra time into transportation plans, whether driving yourself or using Disney buses, monorails, or Skyliner.

The delayed opening allows for a more relaxed morning if you typically prefer sleeping in rather than rope dropping parks, but the trade-off is intense initial crowding once the park does open and elevated overall attendance due to runDisney weekend crowds. Whether you are racing, cheering for runners, or just visiting Disney World that weekend, knowing how runDisney events affect park operations helps you plan effectively and avoid being the guest standing outside EPCOT at 9 a.m., wondering why the gates are still closed when you expected to be riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind already.