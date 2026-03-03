A Major Disney Park Will Look Completely Different Tomorrow

The 2026 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival kicks off tomorrow, March 4, 2026, with a vibrant Disney park transformation featuring over 60 Disney and Pixar-themed topiaries, 31 garden displays, outdoor kitchens serving fresh cuisine, and the Garden Rocks Concert Series, featuring nightly performances through June 1, 2026. Guests can expect a completely different park experience with floral installations and botanical showcases that celebrate spring and Disney storytelling.

The festival will introduce 76 new menu items alongside returning favorites from the outdoor kitchens, offering a diverse array of food options. The Garden Rocks Concert Series begins with the Music of ABBA from March 5-7 at the America Gardens Theater, with performances at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. throughout the festival. Additional activities include Spike’s PollenNation Exploration, the Egg-Stravaganza Scavenger Hunt, Butterfly Landing, and the Garden Graze, providing interactive fun for families beyond just enjoying the displays.

The Visual Disney Park Transformation

The Flower and Garden Festival at EPCOT is renowned for its stunning character topiaries, which turn the park into a vibrant botanical showcase. Each topiary, crafted entirely from living plants, requires extensive planning and care, ensuring they remain healthy and visually appealing throughout the festival.

For 2026, expect to see topiaries of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Bo Peep, and Lotso in a Toy Story display; Mike Wazowski and Sulley from Monsters, Inc.; Figment at World Celebration Plaza; Encanto characters near the Imagination Pavilion; and Simba and Friends in that area as well. Classic characters like Mickey and Minnie, as well as characters from Cars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Lilo & Stitch, Winnie the Pooh, and many more, will also be featured throughout the festival.

Credit: Erica Lauren, Inside the Magic

These topiaries become popular photo spots, making EPCOT an Instagram-friendly destination from March 4 to June 1. Guests often visit specifically to capture memorable photos with the unique installations before they are taken down.

Garden Rocks Concert Series

The Garden Rocks Concert Series returns with nightly performances at the America Gardens Theater at 5:30 PM, 6:45 PM, and 8 PM from March 4 through June 1, with concerts included in regular EPCOT admission rather than requiring separate tickets. The 2026 lineup includes new acts like The Music of ABBA on March 5-7, Information Society on April 10-11, FireHouse on April 24-25, Katrina formerly of Katrina & The Waves on May 8-9, Josiah Queen on May 17-18, Iam Tongi on May 22-23, and Maverick City Music closing out May 31-June 1.

Returning acts include Simple Plan, Blue October, Billy Ocean, THE ORCHESTRA starring former members of ELO, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 38 Special, Chubby Checker, Sugar Ray, Rick Springfield, Berlin, The Commodores, Air Supply, A Flock of Seagulls, Plain White T’s, 98 Degrees, The Spinners, and Queensryche spread throughout the festival schedule, creating variety spanning multiple musical genres and eras that appeal to different age groups and musical preferences.

Credit: Erica Lauren Inside the Magic

Guests wanting guaranteed seating for specific shows should book dining packages pairing breakfast, lunch, or dinner at participating EPCOT restaurants with priority seating for evening performances. Most packages include three-course meals or full buffets with beverages, though Spice Road Table offers a modified package with two small plates per guest, shared tagine, and shared dessert platter. The dining packages provide the only way to guarantee seating rather than arriving early to claim spots in the general admission standing area, making them valuable for guests who have specific artists they want to see and don’t want to risk not getting good viewing positions.

Outdoor Kitchens and Food Offerings at the Disney Park

EPCOT will host a large collection of outdoor kitchens throughout the park serving garden-fresh cuisine that emphasizes seasonal ingredients, fresh flavors, and creative presentations that complement the festival’s horticultural theming. The outdoor kitchen concept allows Disney to offer specialty food items available exclusively during Flower and Garden Festival, creating limited-time menu offerings that drive guest interest and encourage multiple visits throughout the three-month event.

The festival is bringing 76 new menu items in addition to returning favorites, creating an overwhelming amount of food options that will require multiple visits to experience everything available. These kitchens function similarly to the food booths at Food and Wine Festival but with menus emphasizing lighter, fresher preparations that align with spring and early summer dining preferences rather than the heartier, richer options typical of fall festivals.

Guests can sample items from multiple kitchens during a single visit, creating tasting experiences that showcase culinary variety across different cuisines and preparation styles. The outdoor kitchens are positioned throughout World Showcase and portions of World Celebration, requiring guests to walk the entire park to access all food offerings, which encourages exploration and increases time spent at EPCOT during festival visits.

Credit: Erica Lauren, Inside the Magic

Additional Festival Offerings at the Disney Parks

The 2026 Flower and Garden Festival features a variety of interactive activities, including Spike’s PollenNation Exploration, where guests find Spike the Bee cutouts; Butterfly Landing with live butterflies; the Egg-Stravaganza Scavenger Hunt for hidden eggs; Camp Get Out ‘N’ Play Garden; Blossoms of Fragrance; English Tea Garden Tours; Rain or Shine Fruit Stand; and The Honey Bee-stro Garden. These sponsored experiences engage families and encourage exploration throughout EPCOT, especially the popular scavenger hunt that adds purpose to wandering the park.

Practical Considerations for Tomorrow

Guests visiting EPCOT tomorrow for the festival opening should anticipate large crowds, as the first day often attracts annual passholders and Disney fans eager to explore new offerings. Park reservations are essential, so those without them should check availability, as March 4 could reach capacity.

Weather may impact the outdoor experience, with mild temperatures in early March requiring light layers for evening events. Rain is also a possibility, so bringing rain gear is advisable, even if forecasts seem clear.

Guests with seasonal allergies should take medication, as pollen levels during the Flower and Garden Festival can be high due to blooming plants. Additionally, bees may congregate near topiaries and food stations, so those with bee allergies should remain cautious around these areas.

The Complete Disney Park Transformation

By tomorrow, EPCOT will transform from the Festival of the Arts to the Flower and Garden Festival, featuring botanical displays, character topiaries, and garden-themed decorations. This annual transition highlights spring, horticulture, and Disney storytelling through living plants. Despite the ongoing Festival of the Arts, which runs until February 23, preparations for the Flower and Garden Festival have been underway, with landscaping teams visible throughout the park. Tomorrow marks the official changeover, with the Flower and Garden Festival defining EPCOT’s atmosphere, theming, food offerings, and entertainment until June 1, 2026.