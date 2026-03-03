Disney Gives 25-Year-Old Character “Ozempic” Treatment at Orlando Theme Park

Every spring, EPCOT becomes something genuinely special. The International Flower & Garden Festival turns the park into a walking garden showcase filled with elaborate topiaries, outdoor kitchens serving creative seasonal dishes, live entertainment, and some of the best food Walt Disney World offers all year.

It runs from March 4 through June 1, 2026, and for guests who time their visit right, it can feel like the most relaxed, visually rewarding day the resort has to offer.

Part of what makes the festival worth the trip, beyond the food and the flowers, is the topiary characters scattered throughout the park. Disney brings beloved characters to life through sculpted plants and blooms, and some of them become genuine highlights of the visit.

Seeing a favorite character rendered in flowers, positioned in a themed display with props and color, hits differently than a meet-and-greet line. It’s quiet, it’s beautiful, and it’s one of those details that reminds you why EPCOT does seasonal events better than anywhere else.

This year, two returning faces are generating real excitement among fans of a very specific corner of the Pixar universe.

Mike and Sulley Are Back — and They Brought Their Textbooks

According to WDWNT, Mike Wazowski and Sulley have officially returned to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival after a years-long absence. The duo originally debuted at the festival back in 2013 to celebrate the release of Monsters University, and their return in 2026 is already turning heads among Pixar fans and festival regulars alike.

Skinny Sulley & Mike Wazowski Topiaries Arrive at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2026https://t.co/2mlUXlZR0A — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) March 3, 2026

The topiaries are located behind Creations Shop in World Discovery, surrounded by colorful flowerpots that make the whole display feel like a proper scene rather than just a standalone sculpture. The presentation leans fully into the Monsters University theme, with school-related props including books, an MU pennant, and Mike’s signature MU ball cap sitting right on top of his round green head.

Mike even has his retainer wire across his front teeth, which is an extremely committed detail that longtime fans of the film will immediately recognize and appreciate. Beside him sits a stack of scare textbooks, which feels both accurate to the movie and oddly relatable to anyone who survived a college exam season.

The level of specificity in these topiaries is part of what makes them stand out. Disney could have gone with a generic Monsters, Inc. display, but the full Monsters University treatment, complete with campus props and character-accurate accessories, shows real care for the source material. It’s the kind of thing that rewards guests who actually know the films.

About Sulley’s Current… Situation

Then there’s Sulley. Specifically, a Sulley who looks like he has been skipping the dining hall entirely. WDWNT flagged that Sulley is looking noticeably slim right now, and the working theory is that as his flowers bloom and fill out over the coming weeks, he’ll round back into the big, broad, lovable monster audiences know and love.

Topiary characters often look a little sparse early in the festival before the plantings fully mature, so this is not entirely unusual. But Skinny Sulley is having his moment regardless, and he is absolutely going to be a talking point for every guest who walks past him between now and whenever his flowers decide to cooperate.

It’s worth checking back on him as the festival progresses. By mid-spring, he should look considerably more like himself.

Why Mike and Sulley Matter to Disney Parks History

For anyone who needs a refresher on why these two are such a big deal, Monsters, Inc. was released in 2001 and became one of Pixar’s most beloved films almost immediately. The story follows James P. Sullivan, known as Sulley, and his one-eyed best friend Mike Wazowski, top scarers at Monsters, Inc., a company that powers the monster world by harvesting the screams of human children.

The film’s emotional core, built around Sulley’s unexpected bond with a human toddler named Boo, gave it a warmth that has kept it a fan favorite for over two decades.

Monsters University arrived in 2013 as a prequel and explored how Mike and Sulley first met as college students with very different ideas about what it means to be a great scarer. It’s a genuinely funny and surprisingly moving film that deepened the relationship between the two characters and gave the franchise a second strong entry.

The topiaries at this year’s festival are modeled on that college-era version of the characters, which is a smart choice given that the MU aesthetic, pennants, campus colors, and academic props, translates beautifully into a festival display.

The characters have been fixtures at Disney parks for years. Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor at Magic Kingdom remains an active attraction, and the franchise’s presence across the resort has stayed consistent even as other Pixar properties have cycled in and out of the spotlight. Seeing Mike and Sulley return to Flower & Garden after years away feels like a genuine homecoming. Soon, we will see them a lot more in Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well.

How This Affects Your Disney Vacation

This kind of addition matters more to trip planning than it might initially seem. The topiaries are one of the primary reasons guests walk the full loop of EPCOT during Flower & Garden. They create natural stopping points, built-in photo opportunities, and a sense of discovery that keeps the day feeling active and engaging rather than just a food crawl.

A returning pair as recognizable as Mike and Sulley, with this much character detail in their display, can easily anchor an afternoon in World Discovery and give families with young kids a genuine highlight moment.

If you’re traveling with Monsters, Inc. fans specifically, this display is going to land hard. Little kids who grew up with Boo and Sulley, and adults who grew up with the original film, are both going to have strong reactions to seeing these characters in topiary form surrounded by MU props. Plan for a longer stop than you think you’ll need. People are going to want photos.

For guests planning their visit around the festival, timing still matters. Midweek visits outside of spring break and major holiday weekends tend to offer the most relaxed experience, with shorter waits at food booths and more room to actually stand in front of the topiaries without a crowd. If photos are a priority, late morning tends to be the sweet spot before afternoon foot traffic picks up around the outdoor kitchens and garden displays.

Worth the Stop This Spring

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs through June 1, 2026, which gives guests a solid window to work with. The Mike and Sulley display is one of the more exciting topiary returns the festival has seen in recent years, and the Monsters University theming gives it a specificity that makes it genuinely fun to look at rather than just a recognizable shape in greenery.

Go find them behind Creations Shop. Say something encouraging to Sulley about his flowers. He’s doing his best.