Hallmark Film Crews Have Officially Left Walt Disney World After 3 Months

Hallmark has announced the completion of filming for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, the first Christmas movie shot at Walt Disney World. Production took place over three months, from early December 2025 to late February 2026. The film will premiere during Hallmark Channel’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas in 2026 and was filmed at iconic locations like Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Starring Lacey Chabert as Lindsey, the story follows her family’s trip to Disney World, where she unexpectedly encounters Philip, played by Travis Van Winkle, a disastrous date from her past. As their paths cross, they discover a connection, and with a little holiday magic, a rivalry could turn into romance, all with the classic Hallmark touch of guaranteed happiness.

Did you hear the news? #WaltDisneyWorld magic meets @Hallmark holiday joy in an all-new movie coming in 2026! 🎬✨ pic.twitter.com/2jkWKzFJbn — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) December 7, 2025

The Production Timeline

The production timeline for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is longer than usual for Hallmark movies, which typically have tight schedules and small budgets. Filming started just before the official announcement on December 7, 2025. People noticed crews and celebrities at Walt Disney World in the week leading up to the announcement. Early reports of filming appeared in early December, and Hallmark confirmed that filming wrapped up by late February 2026, for a total of about three months.

What makes this production different from usual Hallmark movies is the challenge of filming in busy theme parks and resorts instead of on closed sets or in small towns. Shooting in a popular tourist destination during a busy season brought many logistical challenges that don’t happen when filming in quieter places. The crew had to work around the park’s operating hours, and they likely had less time each day to shoot compared to projects with dedicated filming spaces.

It’s reasonable to assume that filming didn’t go on uninterrupted for three months. Some filming took place in December, likely capturing B-roll of the parks decorated for the holidays. Principal photography probably ramped up in January once the Christmas crowds left, giving the crew a few weeks with decorations still up and about a month with the parks in their regular state.

Filming Locations

Magic Kingdom was the main filming location for a Hallmark Christmas movie, with multiple sightings around Cinderella Castle and the Wishing Well, where a key holiday wish scene takes place. Filming included a glass slipper moment with the full cast, including Richard Kind, while sections of the park were temporarily closed for shooting.

Credit: Disney

Disney’s Hollywood Studios also hosted filming in Toy Story Land, an unexpected choice for a romantic movie given its chaotic atmosphere, likely aimed at showcasing various park areas. Additionally, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort served as a filming location, a crucial plot point in which the main character’s hotel room is near a disastrous first date, reinforcing its importance in the narrative.

The Disney-Hallmark Partnership

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True marks the first time ever that Hallmark Channel and Walt Disney World have collaborated on an original movie, though the partnership between the two companies dates back decades. Hallmark’s founder, J.C. Hall, and Walt Disney himself developed a friendship based on a shared Kansas City connection, which led to Hallmark’s first-ever licensed products, including the very first greeting card featuring Mickey Mouse.

Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer at Hallmark, stated that the company is thrilled to expand the relationship beyond the products they create together to the screen with this heartwarming, joyful Christmas movie that embodies the very best of both brands. Sally Conner, VP Global Content at Disney, emphasized that storytelling is at the heart of both Disney and Hallmark, and that magic shines even brighter during the holidays, expressing excitement that Walt Disney World will serve as the immersive setting highlighting the cheerful festivities of the season.

Budget and Production Quality at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World movie is expected to be a major hit in Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2026 lineup. The original announcement is prominently featured on Hallmark’s social media, generating more interest than typical productions. Disney likely contributed to production costs and provided exclusive access to the parks, leading to a larger budget and higher production quality. The film features popular Hallmark star Lacey Chabert and a strong supporting cast.

Potential Impact on Cinderella Castle Refurbishment

There is speculation that Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True may explain the absence of cranes around Cinderella Castle during its refurbishment. Crews have made significant progress on painting and restoration without visible construction equipment, contrary to initial plans. Walt Disney World previously announced crane placements over a month ago, but they have not appeared as of late February. It’s possible the project’s logistics were adjusted to avoid crane use during filming, allowing guests and the film crew to enjoy the Magic Kingdom without obstructions.

What to Expect From the Walt Disney World Movie

Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies will likely enjoy Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True. This film offers what viewers expect from the genre: a predictable story, heartwarming moments, romantic tension that ends happily, and a touch of cheesiness. You can guess how it will end within the first 10 minutes, as it follows classic Hallmark patterns where characters who don’t get along realize they are actually perfect for each other after spending time together.

The setting of Disney World adds a special visual charm that typical Hallmark films, often shot in small towns or studios, do not have. The parks sparkle with Christmas magic in November and December, featuring twinkling lights, festive decorations, holiday shows, seasonal treats, and cheerful music everywhere. This existing atmosphere allows the movie to showcase Christmas magic without needing elaborate set designs.

Credit: Meaghan Kelly, Flickr

Fans hope the movie can balance the visual appeal of Disney World without making it come off as overly polished or too much like an advertisement. Part of what makes Hallmark movies special is their simple charm. If Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True can capture this warmth while using the beauty of Christmas at Walt Disney World as a lovely backdrop rather than constant product placement, it may become a favorite holiday classic that viewers love to revisit each year.