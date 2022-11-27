Another ‘Mean Girl’, Lacey Chabert, is Starring in a Hallmark Christmas Movie

Mean Girls, Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan unite!

First, it was Lindsay Lohan starring in Falling for Christmas. Now it’s Lacey Chabert in Haul Out the Holly.

That is so fetch.

Related: Lindsay Lohan ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover Gives Major Mean Girls Feel

The movie stars Emily (Chabert) who goes home for the holidays to find that her parents have gone on a trip of their own.

When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.

Emily is escaping to her parent’s home after a “pre-holiday break up.” Emily thought she had a date for the holiday parties and activities. She even thought that this relationship had a future.

Now, she wants to be a couch potato and watch holiday movies and drink cocoa. She needs to just be alone and regroup.

However, now her holiday will be spent alone. That is because her folks are going out of town for the holidays. Thinking she can now relax; she has to answer the door.

Jared (Wes Brown) her childhood friend is at the door. He has enlisted her to get up off of the couch and start participating in the various activities of the HOA. This is the very HOA that her parents originally founded.

Turns out, Jared may still be very charming, but he is not so fun. He has issued her citations for the lack of holiday decor. The neighborhood has “strict standards.” Emily’s home is a Christmas decor failure.

Now, Emily has to work off the citations. Before long, Emily and the neighbors band together to plan and decorate in the most over-the-top way possible. Christmas has exploded. Moreover, they are all having a blast working together and enjoying the holiday season.

Reluctant to have anything to do with it, Emily eventually joins in and creates many new Christmas memories with some of her old childhood friends.

Related: Haul Out the Holly Starring Lacey Chabert Premieres Nov. 26th

Filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah, the movie is about as picturesque as it can get.

While this is Lacey’s 12th Christmas movie, which always seems to be a success, Falling for Christmas is Lindsay Lohan’s first.

Which Mean Girls Christmas movie are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments.