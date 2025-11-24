Uh Oh: Disney World’s Divisive New Attraction Already Fails

Disney World’s newest attraction is already facing trouble shortly after it made its grand debut.

Related: Update: All Guests Forced To Evacuate Disney Monorail Area After Fire

There’s been a lot of change at the Walt Disney World Resort over the last few years. Each of the four theme parks has received major renovations, refurbishments, and expansions, with work set to continue for the foreseeable future. Places like Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will get brand-new lands in the coming years, based on classic Pixar franchises such as Cars and Monsters, Inc.

EPCOT recently opened a new adults-only bar, with several tweaks and updates planned for the park, too.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a similar story, though the talk of the town right now is the park’s new attraction, Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether replaced It’s Tough to Be a Bug, which operated from the time Animal Kingdom opened in 1998 all the way to March 16, 2025.

Some fans grew to adore the Bugs’ Life-themed theater show and all of its quirks. Others found the 4D show and its intense effects a little corny and/or frightening. Reactions to the new show have been mixed, though it’s certainly been a hit with younger guests.

However, less than a month into its operating cycle, Zootopia: Better Zoogether has already encountered a major issue.

Related: Guests Escorted Out After Indiana Jones Stunt Goes Wrong at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

During a recent performance, the Officer Clawhauser animatronic was not functioning at Better Zoogether. The incident occurred on November 23 and was reported by WDWNT.

The impressive animatronic was nowhere to be seen, and instead, the character made an appearance via a “satellite drone.” The animatronic is one of the show’s highlights and plays a major role in the overall experience. It’s unclear what issue caused the show to go into B-mode.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether was announced during Disney’s D23 event in 2023, a reveal that came as a complete shock to both hardcore fans and newcomers alike. With the second Zootopia film releasing this fall, the timing makes sense, but removing Animal Kingdom’s original 4D attraction starring Flick, Hopper, and the rest of the crew from Pixar’s A Bug’s Life (1998) was a very “bug” deal.

“The time has come for citizens from every biome in Zootopia to come together for fur-ocious fun in honor of Zoogether Day!” reads the description for Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

The new 4D theater show is located inside the Tree of Life, the central landmark of Animal Kingdom.

Have you experienced Zootopia: Better Zoogether yet? What do you think about this new attraction?