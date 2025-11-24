Popular Disney World Boat Ride Sinks, Shutdown Imminent

If you’ve spent any time in EPCOT lately, you’ve probably noticed that things feel a little chaotic over at Living with the Land. This is normally one of the park’s calmest, most peaceful attractions—the kind of ride people hop onto to cool off, relax, and take in the greenhouses without worrying about anything more intense than spotting a Mickey-shaped pumpkin.

But over the past couple of weeks? The vibe has changed. Quietly, and then not so quietly, the ride has begun racking up mechanical issues that are hard for fans to ignore. And with yet another sinking incident making the rounds online, guests are naturally starting to wonder whether a short-term closure might be coming sooner rather than later.

Let’s break down what’s been going on, why it’s raising eyebrows, and what could happen next.

Another Boat Sinks—Again

As Inside the Magic covered, a recently shared video from a guest riding the attraction showed yet another Living with the Land boat beginning to take on water. In the clip, you can see water sliding into the boat and rising high enough that guests started lifting their feet to keep their belongings dry. By the time they reached the loading area, Cast Members were already working to evacuate everyone safely.

This wasn’t the first time, either. Just a few weeks earlier, another boat sank and required a full guest evacuation. When something unusual happens once, people chalk it up to a fluke. When it happens twice in such a short period, that starts to feel like a trend.

A String of Rough Days for the Greenhouse Classic

Living with the Land hasn’t had a smooth stretch lately. Between multiple sinking incidents and periods of downtime, the attraction has been having a tough time staying consistently operational. On several days in the past couple of weeks, the ride has gone down for multiple hours at a time—sometimes more than once in a day.

These weren’t quiet resets or brief pauses. They were the kind of extended closures that ripple out through the rest of EPCOT, especially on busy days when guests are already trying to balance holiday crowds.

Each time the ride reopens, fans are left wondering how long it will stay running before something else goes wrong.

Disney Just Activated the Glimmering Greenhouses Overlay

All of this is happening right as Disney is trying to launch one of EPCOT’s sweetest seasonal touches. Living with the Land just shifted over to its Glimmering Greenhouses holiday overlay—a cozy, glowing transformation that adds festive lights and seasonal touches to the entire greenhouse section.

The timing is important. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays is only days away, and the overlay is a big part of what makes the attraction so charming during the season. Disney clearly intends to keep it available for guests through the festival rush. Losing it now would be noticeable—not only to fans, but to the overall holiday lineup.

Which is why these mechanical issues couldn’t be hitting at a worse moment.

What’s Actually Going On?

We’re still waiting for an official explanation, but anyone familiar with water-based rides knows the signs. Living with the Land uses a straightforward boat system, but it’s still subject to wear and tear, especially as the attraction approaches its 50-year mark.

Recent issues could point to:

water-level regulation problems

aging pumps or seals

track or trough wear

general mechanical fatigue

It’s unusual for boats to take on water without a clear cause, and the repeated sinkings suggest something deeper than routine maintenance hiccups.

Still, Disney rarely comments on mechanical issues unless they require a full refurbishment or safety update.

Is a Short-Term Shutdown Coming?

Here’s where the speculation begins.

Disney doesn’t like shutting down popular attractions during festival season unless absolutely necessary. With Glimmering Greenhouses lighting up the greenhouses, the company clearly plans to keep the ride operational for as long as possible.

But if problems continue at the current pace, a brief mechanical tune-up could realistically be on the table. Even a closure lasting a few days to a week or two could give maintenance teams the breathing room they need to fix whatever’s causing boats to sit lower in the water or take on more than they should.

Right now, nothing is scheduled, nothing is confirmed, and nothing official has been announced. But given the pattern, it wouldn’t be surprising if Disney takes a closer look once the busiest stretch of the holiday season calms down.

Final Thoughts

Living with the Land is one of EPCOT’s most soothing and dependable classics. That’s why these recent incidents are catching so much attention. Guests don’t expect drama on a greenhouse boat ride, yet suddenly the attraction is making headlines for reasons no attraction wants to.

Disney will do everything possible to keep it afloat—literally and figuratively—through the holiday season. But if the ride keeps struggling, a short mechanical break might end up being the best thing for its long-term health.