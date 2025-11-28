New Footage Surfaces of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4’s ‘Star Wars’ Replacement

Next year could mark a turning point for the Star Wars franchise as the galaxy far, far away returns to theaters for the first time since 2019.

After years of streaming success on Disney+, The Mandalorian and Grogu will make the leap to the big screen on May 22, 2026. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film reunites Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and marks a significant step toward Disney’s theatrical strategy for the New Republic era.

Announced in January 2024, it was revealed alongside Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka Season 2 and followed Kathleen Kennedy’s confirmation that three other Star Wars films are in development from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Filoni.

Despite several upcoming titles being teased at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Favreau’s film will arrive first, with Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter slated for 2027. New characters will debut, including Sigourney Weaver as Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy,” the synopsis reads on StarWars.com. “As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).”

Watch the trailer here:

The release marks the first theatrical Star Wars film since 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker, which wrapped Disney’s sequel trilogy to mixed reactions. Kennedy recently pushed back on rumors of her departure from Lucasfilm and confirmed that Shawn Levy’s Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling and Amy Adams, is next in line. Levy—known for 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine and for producing Stranger Things—is developing a standalone story set in the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Developments So Far

A recent report from Collider revealed that “The Mandalorian and Grogu appears to have an overall production budget of $166.4 million and was the recipient of a bountiful tax credit from the state of California to the tune of $21.75 million, which certainly helped when it came to the bean counting at the end of the day.”

The California Film Commission provided the figures, placing the movie well below the budgets of recent Star Wars entries. Lucasfilm’s use of StageCraft technology, also known as “The Volume,” is believed to be a key component in reducing costs.

Reports suggest several familiar names may sit this film out. Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze and Emily Swallow’s Armorer are not expected to return, leading some to believe the movie could function like an extended chapter rather than a full ensemble. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano also isn’t expected to appear, having been left stranded on Peridea at the end of her series. Ahsoka Season 2 is already in development.

When looking back at the Disney+ content, it’s clear that the urgent confirmation of The Mandalorian and Grogu replaced the fourth season of The Mandalorian series on the streamer.

Jon Favreau recently confirmed that Season 4 of The Mandalorian has already been written and was originally planned before the movie pivot, saying it’s structured around a film-style framework and remains part of a larger narrative plan beyond the upcoming theatrical release.

“We were planning on doing a fourth season. I had actually written all of that. I still have Season 4 sitting on my desk here. It’s structured around a movie structure as opposed to a serialized weekly television show. So there’s a larger throw to the whole thing.”

Now, new images have leaked online relating to the upcoming Star Wars movie. As shared by Mandoverse Updates (@Mando3Updates) on X (formerly Twitter), characters such as Din Djarin, Grogu, and Zeb can be seen. The images come from new trailer footage shown in front of Zootopia 2 (2025) showings in movie theaters this Thanksgiving weekend.

HD version of the new scenes from the ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer that’s playing in front of ‘Zootopia 2’ Source @delfanparalfan #starwars #TheMandalorian #ahsoka #grogu #dindjarin #fennec #bobafett #bokatan #TheMandalorianAndGrogu

Despite being pictured together here, The Mandalorian and Grogu will also seemingly shift the dynamic audiences are used to on the streaming platform, with Grogu possibly taking on a separate subplot while Din Djarin partners with Rotta the Hutt—now an adult heir to Jabba’s criminal empire, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White.

Early footage suggests a gladiator arena and a major role for Rotta, hinting that Din’s mission may explore morally gray territory outside his usual bond with Grogu.

Budget tightening appears to stretch beyond the film. At Comic-Con Scotland, Dawson confirmed that Ahsoka’s second season will have less funding than its first, reportedly over $100 million.

According to The Direct, the upcoming season may lean deeper into character work over spectacle—though Dawson teased it will still “go bigger” in story. With Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte cancelled due to financial concerns, this may reflect a wider strategy shift at Lucasfilm.

Dave Filoni is currently developing a Mando-Verse feature that could act as an “Avengers-level” crossover, pulling together characters from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and more. Until then, The Mandalorian and Grogu is positioned as the theatrical return of Star Wars—bridging streaming momentum with big-screen spectacle.

The Mandalorian and Grogu opens May 22, 2026, starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Grogu as himself, Sigourney Weaver as Ward, Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, Jonny Coyne as an Imperial Warlord, Steven Blum as Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, and Dave Filoni as Trapper Wolf.

How do you feel about the expansion of the Mando-Verse onto the big screen? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!