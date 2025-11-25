First Official Look Drops of Marvel’s Rebooted “Daredevil” Series

A new chapter is unfolding for Matt Murdock.

From its gritty Netflix beginnings to its Disney+ revival, Daredevil has carved a unique path through the Marvel universe. The original series, produced by Marvel Television, premiered in 2015, offering a street-level, character-focused story that contrasted with the spectacle of the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Its fight choreography, grounded realism, and morally complex narratives earned critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase across its three-season run from 2015 to 2018.

Fans were stunned when the show ended in 2018, despite strong viewership, as Marvel redirected focus toward Disney+. The character lay dormant until 2022, when Marvel regained full rights and began laying the groundwork for an MCU return.

Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Vincent D’Onofrio’s appearance in Hawkeye hinted at bigger plans, which Cox later reinforced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Daredevil: Born Again, announced in 2022, was pitched as a soft reboot that would honor Netflix storylines. Initially slated as an 18-episode season, the show underwent major changes during the 2023 Writers’ Strike, including new writers, directors, and a split into two nine-episode seasons to match the tone fans loved.

Returning cast members include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, replacing Sandrine Holt. Jon Bernthal also joins as Frank Castle/The Punisher, further anchoring the series in the original Netflix timeline.

The series premiered in March 2025, following a retired Daredevil drawn back into Hell’s Kitchen by Wilson Fisk’s rising political power. Showrunner Dario Scardapane leads the series, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as lead directors.

Season 2 continues to expand Hell’s Kitchen with a mix of returning and new characters, including Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye, Margarita Levieva’s Heather Glenn, and Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake, Fisk’s protégé. Season 2 premieres March 4, 2026, with a third season already in development.

On the comics side, Marvel is relaunching Daredevil with Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett at the helm. Marvel writes, “A fresh start that’s perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil.”

The story introduces a new supervillain, Omen, and finds Murdock returning to the classroom as a law professor. Phillips adds, “I’m taking on one of my favorite characters with one of my favorite artists, and together we’re exploring Daredevil’s noir sensibilities […] Lee Garbett brings so much style and emotion to every page, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring this version of Daredevil to life.” Daredevil #1 hits comic shops March 18, 2026.

Season 1 of Born Again explored Matt’s struggle to step away from vigilante life, only to be pulled back by a resurgent criminal landscape. Fisk transitions from crime boss to political power player, while Frank Castle challenges Matt’s moral compass. By the finale, Daredevil has reclaimed his mantle, setting the stage for Season 2’s battle between justice and control, law and corruption.

Comic Book Movie shared a first look at the “Daredevil” reboot, showing him swinging through New York and confronting street-level criminals.

The solicitation reads, “Hell’s Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn’t all that they appear–a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status quo we’ve NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!”

With both screen and page content, Daredevil is positioning himself at the forefront of Marvel’s street-level storytelling.