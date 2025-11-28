Magic Kingdom Area Swarmed by Police After Violent Eruption

On Friday, a violent confrontation erupted between guests at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel in the Magic Kingdom area. Law enforcement swarmed the Deluxe Disney Resort in response to a 911 call after the fight erupted. Here’s what we know about the incident.

Thanksgiving Crowds in Central Florida

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest times of year at Walt Disney World Resort. Families flock to Central Florida, taking advantage of holiday time off from work and school to enjoy a vacation without missing any responsibilities.

Challenged only by the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Thanksgiving brings fully booked Disney Resort hotels, sold-out Disney Park Pass reservations, and advanced dining reservations that disappear within seconds of their 60-day booking window.

Special events, such as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park and Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, are a big draw, alongside the holiday decorations spread around the Walt Disney World Resort hotels and theme parks.

Friday also marked the beginning of the annual EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays event, drawing massive crowds to the second Central Florida Disney park.

Unfortunately, crowded, expensive vacations can spark tension among guests…even at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Fight at Disney World Hotel

X (formerly known as Twitter) account @WDWActiveCrime first alerted the public to the incident on November 28. The social media account is known for monitoring and reporting on police scanner traffic in and around Walt Disney World Resort.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the user posted that law enforcement was responding to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, a Deluxe Resort hotel in the Magic Kingdom area, amid an alleged “verbal fight.”

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/28/25 2:02 PM

🚨: Verbal Fight at 📍: Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort

#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/28/25 2:02 PM

🚨: Verbal Fight at 📍: Disney's Wilderness Lodge Resort#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney pic.twitter.com/TSjyAJCycI — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 28, 2025

Little else is known about the violent eruption at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge on Black Friday. However, police reports about similar incidents have previously been made public in the days that follow, so more information may come to light in the next few days.

The Most Magical Place on Earth isn’t afraid to enforce consequences on guests who cause disturbances or break the rules. Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies are already stationed throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, ready to assist Walt Disney World Resort security when necessary.

Law enforcement officers serve and enforce trespass notices on behalf of Walt Disney World Resort, effectively banning offending guests from the Central Florida Disney parks’ property for anywhere from one day to a lifetime. It’s unclear whether a trespass notice was issued following the incident at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge on Friday.

Have you ever seen a fight at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!