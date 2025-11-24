Disney World No Longer Operating Multiple Locations During Original Schedule

Thanksgiving at Walt Disney World is more than just a holiday—it’s an experience. For guests planning a festive celebration in the most magical place on Earth, the parks and resorts bring a unique blend of seasonal menus, holiday-inspired dishes, and adjusted operating hours.

While Disney theme parks remain the centerpiece of holiday festivities, resort dining offers an equally enchanting way to celebrate the season. From specialty turkey dishes to themed desserts, Thanksgiving at Walt Disney World combines culinary tradition with Disney magic, creating a memorable experience for families, friends, and solo travelers alike.

This year, November 27, 2025, will see select Disney resort restaurants operating on modified schedules to accommodate holiday dining. Guests should be aware that regular menus may be replaced with seasonal offerings, and meal times may shift to prioritize dinner or brunch-style service.

Whether you’re planning an early breakfast, a midday feast, or a traditional holiday dinner, knowing where to eat and when is essential for a smooth and stress-free Thanksgiving visit.

In this guide, we’ll break down the Thanksgiving dining hours and menus at some of the most popular Walt Disney World resort restaurants, ensuring that you can make the most of your holiday meal plans.

Olivia’s Café: Dinner-Focused Thanksgiving Celebration

Olivia’s Café, located at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, will be embracing a dinner-focused approach this Thanksgiving. While the restaurant will not be serving its regular lunch menu, guests can look forward to a specially curated Thanksgiving dinner from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

During this time, diners can enjoy select items from the restaurant’s standard dinner menu alongside a variety of holiday-inspired dishes. Thanksgiving classics like roasted turkey, stuffing, and seasonal sides are expected to be featured, giving guests a comforting, festive meal in a relaxed, inviting setting.

Guests planning to visit Olivia’s Café should note that lunch service will not be available on November 27, making dinner reservations essential for those wishing to enjoy the holiday offerings.

Sanaa: Hybrid Schedule with Breakfast and Holiday Dinner

Sanaa, nestled at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village, will operate a hybrid schedule for Thanksgiving. The restaurant’s breakfast menu will be available from 7:30 am to 11:00 am, offering the usual selection of morning favorites.

For dinner, Sanaa will shift to a holiday-leaning menu, available from 11:30 am to 9:00 pm. While the regular lunch menu will not be served, guests can anticipate a selection of Thanksgiving dishes alongside select dinner items. This schedule allows early risers to enjoy a classic Disney breakfast before returning later for a festive holiday dinner featuring flavors inspired by the season.

Sanaa’s unique blend of African-inspired cuisine and Disney magic makes it a popular choice for guests looking to enjoy something a little different while still honoring Thanksgiving traditions.

Whispering Canyon Café: Modified Breakfast and Holiday Dinner

Over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Whispering Canyon Café will offer a modified breakfast service from 7:30 am to 11:00 am and an early holiday dinner starting at noon and running until 10:00 pm.

The holiday dinner will feature an assortment of Thanksgiving favorites, combining hearty classics with the restaurant’s signature playful spirit. Guests can expect the familiar charm of Whispering Canyon service, complete with whimsical touches and family-friendly entertainment, all while enjoying a festive meal.

Breakfast options will remain limited compared to a standard day, but this schedule ensures guests can enjoy a meal before heading out for park adventures or returning for an afternoon and evening of holiday dining.

Ale & Compass Restaurant: Dinner-Only Thanksgiving Feast

Located at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Ale & Compass Restaurant will focus exclusively on dinner service for Thanksgiving. Regular lunch service will not be available, but from noon to 9:00 pm, guests can enjoy the standard dinner menu enhanced with seasonal Thanksgiving items.

This combination of classic Ale & Compass offerings and holiday-inspired dishes provides an elevated dining experience, perfect for guests seeking a more contemporary take on Thanksgiving in a nautical-themed setting.

Steakhouse 71: Breakfast Through Holiday Dinner

Finally, Steakhouse 71 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will run a full breakfast service from 7:30 am to 11:00 am, followed by a Thanksgiving dinner menu from noon to 9:15 pm.

While lunch service will be skipped, this schedule ensures guests have ample opportunity to enjoy a morning meal before returning for an expansive holiday dinner. Steakhouse 71’s Thanksgiving offerings will include seasonal favorites alongside select dinner items, providing a refined, celebratory experience for the holiday.

Tips for Planning Your Thanksgiving Dining at Walt Disney World

Make Reservations Early: Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times at Walt Disney World, and resort dining fills up quickly. Guests are strongly encouraged to book their table as soon as possible. Check Menus Ahead of Time: While Thanksgiving menus typically include traditional dishes, each restaurant may offer unique seasonal items. Reviewing menus in advance can help you decide which restaurant best suits your tastes. Plan Around Park Visits: With adjusted hours at resort restaurants, coordinating meal times with park schedules is essential to maximize both dining and park experiences. Consider Hybrid Schedules: Some restaurants, like Sanaa and Whispering Canyon Café, offer breakfast and holiday dinner. Guests should plan whether to start the day with a meal or save their appetite for a later feast. Prepare for Holiday Crowds: Extra time may be needed to navigate transportation between resorts and parks, especially during peak meal hours.

Thanksgiving at Walt Disney World offers a rare opportunity to enjoy holiday flavors in a truly immersive environment. From the classic comfort of Olivia’s Café to the unique cultural twist at Sanaa, each restaurant brings its own style to the holiday table. With adjusted hours, modified menus, and festive dishes, these Thanksgiving offerings allow guests to celebrate the season without missing a moment of Disney magic.

By planning ahead and knowing which restaurants are serving holiday dishes, guests can make the most of their Thanksgiving experience, whether that means indulging in a traditional turkey dinner, savoring unique seasonal flavors, or simply enjoying a quiet breakfast before a day of park adventures.