Disney World Inadvertently Breaks Fan-Favorite EPCOT Ride

We recently headed over to EPCOT to check out the newly converted 2-D version of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and after taking a few spins through the attraction, it’s clear that the experience has changed far more than the average guest might expect.

Disney didn’t set out to downgrade the ride, but the unintended consequences of removing 3-D have created a noticeably different experience—one that feels flatter, less immersive, and not quite as magical as before.

The ride still has plenty of charm, and its playful spirit is intact. But without that extra dimension, the illusion that once held everything together just isn’t as convincing.

A Shift You Notice Right Away

From the moment guests glide into the opening rooftop sequence, the difference is unmistakable. Gusteau’s appearance is still charming, and the visuals are clean and sharp, but the scene doesn’t “pull you in” the way it used to. That subtle sense of depth—once created by the glasses and layered effects—is gone.

And without that depth, the ride’s projection-heavy design becomes much more obvious. Everything looks flatter, and the storytelling loses some of its punch as a result.

Removing the Dimension the Ride Was Designed Around

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure wasn’t conceived as a 2-D attraction. Its entire visual language—every chase moment, sight gag, and transition—was crafted around 3-D timing and perspective. When a ride is built with 3-D illusions in mind, taking away the glasses doesn’t simply remove an effect; it reveals things that were never meant to be seen.

Huge projection rooms now feel like… well, huge projection rooms. The 3-D version created a kind of “tunnel vision” that masked the empty space around guests. Without it, the wide concrete floors and big open walls stand out much more than before.

Compare that to something like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a ride that was intentionally engineered with 2-D effects in mind. Its physical sets and projections were built to complement each other. Remy’s doesn’t have that kind of synergy, so the shift leaves it feeling visually exposed.

The Gags Don’t Land the Same

One of the biggest surprises during our ride-through was just how many moments feel muted now. When everything is in 2-D, the sense of playfulness and chaos that defined the attraction is dialed back. Objects no longer appear to rush toward you, the scale of the kitchen scenes feels off, and the chase sequences no longer create that energetic “we’re really in the middle of this” sensation.

What once felt dynamic now feels more like watching a flat movie on large screens while your vehicle moves through the space. The timing is the same, but the emotional impact changes completely.

And without animatronics or major physical sets to fall back on, the loss of depth becomes even more noticeable.

More Accessible? Absolutely. More Immersive? Not Quite.

It’s important to recognize that this wasn’t a careless decision. A lot of guests struggled with the old version because of eye strain, motion sickness, or discomfort from wearing 3-D glasses. The change makes the ride easier for those guests to enjoy, and accessibility is always a positive step.

But accessibility and immersion aren’t the same thing.

By removing the 3-D elements, Disney unintentionally hollowed out some of the attraction’s identity. It’s now smoother visually, but less convincing emotionally. You can feel the difference in every projection room, especially in scenes that once relied on layered effects to create motion, size, and excitement.

A Change Made With Good Intentions and Mixed Results

The overall takeaway is simple: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is still cute, still fun, and still a solid addition to EPCOT, but the conversion to 2-D unquestionably weakens the experience. Had Disney added more physical elements, more floor projections, or additional set dressing to replace what 3-D once provided, the ride might feel fully refreshed.

Instead, it feels like something is missing.

The charm is still there. The story is still there. But the immersion that once made guests feel like they were racing through Gusteau’s kitchen has noticeably dimmed. Disney didn’t ruin the ride on purpose—but the shift to 2-D inadvertently took away a key ingredient that once made this recipe shine.