Disney Adds Fake Frost to Windows to Hide Secret Sections of Magic Kingdom from Guests

For many Walt Disney World fans, part of the excitement of visiting Magic Kingdom during major construction periods is the chance to catch a rare glimpse behind the curtain. Whether it’s a new land, a long-awaited refurbishment, or a full reimagining of an existing area, construction progress tends to draw in die-hard fans, photographers, and curious guests alike.

For years, the second floor of Columbia Harbour House has been one of the best unofficial spots in the park to view Frontierland work—including areas connected to Tom Sawyer Island, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and the surrounding infrastructure.

But that fan-favorite vantage point has now changed. According to reporting from Blog Mickey, Disney has officially frosted the windows on Columbia Harbour House’s upper level, effectively blocking sightlines into the current Frontierland construction zone. The move surprised many who regularly use that location for peaceful indoor seating and, of course, elevated views of the area undergoing transformation.

The frosting arrives at a moment when construction activity is rapidly increasing as Disney prepares for the next major phase of development: the expansion that will bring Piston Peak National Park and a brand-new Villains Land to Magic Kingdom. With clearing, demolition, excavation, and staging areas reshaping the land behind Frontierland, Disney appears to be tightening visual control—at least temporarily.

Here’s what changed, why it matters, and why fans may actually have better views coming in the future.

Columbia Harbour House’s Famous Views—Now Gone

As Blog Mickey documented, the windows overlooking a portion of the Frontierland construction site have been fully frosted. These second-floor windows have long been a quiet, air-conditioned escape for guests looking to enjoy their meal with unusually good park sightlines.

Before the frosting, guests could see:

Cranes operating over the tree-clearing zone

Demolition work and debris piles

Excavation equipment moving earth

Partial views of structures being dismantled

Staging areas for construction vehicles and materials

These views were especially helpful for fans tracking progress on the massive project underway beyond the traditional walkways of Magic Kingdom. With Columbia Harbour House sitting at the edge of Liberty Square and Frontierland, it was perfectly positioned as an unofficial lookout spot.

Now, those windows have been covered with frosted film, obscuring the entire angle into the construction area. Guests can still sit in the second-floor dining area, but any attempt to see through the windows leads only to a blurred, opaque surface.

Disney’s Reason? Likely Maintaining the Show

While Disney hasn’t commented publicly, the decision makes sense when viewed through the company’s longstanding philosophy of “keeping the magic alive.” Frontierland is currently filled with heavy machinery, bare earth, construction fencing, and large equipment—all necessary but certainly not show-ready.

Blocking the views from Columbia Harbour House keeps guests focused on themed environments rather than industrial scenes. Disney typically uses a variety of tactics to hide large-scale work:

Themed scrims

Decorative walls

Forced-perspective barriers

Strategic landscaping

Visual obstructions like this new frosted glass

This approach maintains immersion, especially for guests unfamiliar with the multi-year expansion or those simply visiting for the day and not expecting to see cranes towering over the rivers and mountains of Frontierland.

Why Fans Are Surprised by the Move

Blog Mickey notes that while the frosted windows block views now, Disney is simultaneously developing areas that will naturally give guests better vantage points once complete. That has left some fans wondering why obstructing views now is a priority when future angles will be impossible to hide.

According to the report, views of the construction site will actually improve dramatically in 2026 when Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens. The attraction—and its queue—will offer brand-new sightlines directly into the evolving land where Piston Peak National Park and Villains Land will take shape.

In other words, the frosted windows may only matter for the next few months. After that, once Big Thunder returns and more structures begin rising, the project will be far too expansive to conceal.

What’s Coming to Frontierland: A Quick Overview

While Disney has not released full details of the expansion, we do know the following major components are in development:

Inspired by Planes: Fire & Rescue, this land is expected to bring natural vistas, dramatic rock structures, and perhaps even interactive or nighttime elements connected to the film’s firefighting themes.

This long-anticipated concept is set to create a dedicated home for Disney’s most iconic villains. While Disney has not confirmed its exact offerings, fans expect the land to include a major attraction, heavy theming, and immersive environments unlike anything currently in the park.

These combined projects represent one of Magic Kingdom’s largest expansions ever, replacing the back-of-house and underutilized areas near Frontierland with entirely new guest experiences.

How Fans Can Track Progress in the Meantime

With Columbia Harbour House views now unavailable, construction watchers will have to rely on external sources for updates. Thankfully, Blog Mickey notes that Bioreconstruct, the well-known aerial photographer of Central Florida theme parks, continues to capture high-resolution overhead views of the entire project.

These aerial images reveal:

The scale of tree removal

The widening of land preparation zones

Newly cleared corridors

Staging areas for rockwork and infrastructure

Early grading and foundation outlines

They will likely become the primary way fans get meaningful visual updates until accessible, in-park views return in 2026.

The frosting of the Columbia Harbour House windows marks the end of one of Magic Kingdom’s hidden gems for construction enthusiasts. While the move may disappoint fans who love monitoring progress firsthand, it’s a temporary change made in the name of show quality—and one that will be overshadowed by the incredible views coming once Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens.

For now, the Frontierland expansion continues to move forward at a rapid pace, setting the stage for one of the most ambitious additions to Walt Disney World in decades. And when construction finally rises above the trees and the walls, guests will once again have plenty to watch—just from a different angle.