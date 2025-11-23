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Another Disney Death: Australian Man Allegedly Takes His Own Life on Disney Property

in Disney Cruise Line, Travel

Posted on by Rick Lye 1 Comment
A large cruise ship with a black hull and red funnels sails on a calm ocean under a cloudy sky. The ship has multiple decks with visible windows and lifeboats. The background shows a serene water expanse, suggesting a peaceful journey.

Credit: Disney

Earlier this month, the Walt Disney World Resort was rocked by a fifth death in less than a month. This fifth death was at the Saratoga Springs Resort, and while the death has been widely reported in the media, there still has not been an update on the cause of this latest death.

A serene evening view of a Disney World waterfront neighborhood with lighted buildings reflecting on the calm water. A central fountain gently sprays water upwards. The sky is a mix of deep blue and light clouds, creating a peaceful ambiance at Disney Springs.
Credit: Disney

Now, two weeks after the fifth death at Disney World, Disney is dealing with another death on one of its cruise ships. Last night, the Disney Wonder was sailing from Melbourne, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand, when a 73-year-old Australian man jumped overboard at 4:30 a.m. local time.

The Disney Wonder turned around in the Tasman Sea and conducted a search for about five hours before heading back to Melbourne. According to passengers on the ship, they were unable to find the missing man.

Two children and two adults with Mickey and Minnie on a Disney Cruise ship
Credit: Disney

“The captain came on and updated the boat and basically stated that there was someone, a passenger had fallen overboard … (but) that they were unable to find them,” passenger Mitch Talbot said. “It was quite sombre and it was just a bit eerie for the rest of the day. A lot of the staff kind of took some time.”

According to the passengers, the crew used thermal imaging devices to attempt to locate the missing man, but they were unable to find him after an extensive search. Police are treating this as a suicide and said that they do not suspect any foul play in the man’s death.

Disney Dream ship, adorned with elegant golden designs, sails on the open ocean under a clear sky, showcasing its vast scale and modern structure.
Credit: Disney Cruise

After the incident, the ship continued on its cruise to New Zealand. It will arrive in port on Wednesday, one day late. The Disney Wonder was on a five-day cruise between Australia and New Zealand when this incident occurred.

This five-night cruise was one of Disney Cruise Line’s final trips out of Australia, as the cruise line announced that it was “bidding a fond farewell” to the country after the 2025/26 season.

The monorail moves through Disney's Contemporary Resort at Disney World
Credit: Disney

This is the third suicide on Disney property in the last month and a half, with two of the five deaths at Disney World resulting from suicide. Those two deaths took place at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please dial the 24/7 suicide hotline at 988.

in Disney Cruise Line, Travel

Tagged:Disney Guests

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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