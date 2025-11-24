ALERT: Guests Barred from Disney’s Hollywood Studios Today

Disney’s annual holiday party is here, and it’s going by fast.

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While there’s never a bad time of year to visit Walt Disney World, the parks certainly get a little extra magical during Christmas. From stunning tree displays to slews of delicious festive treats, spending the holidays at Disney World can be an unforgettable experience.

It can also be a challenge to actually pull off, as thousands upon thousands of travelers also make their way to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” each Christmas season. Theme park tickets sell out well in advance as holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve all approach, with more dates filling up for the resort’s two holiday parties.

Guests hoping to take part in the holiday fun during Disney Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios better book their trips sooner rather than later, with another date now unavailable. The latest date to sell out is November 24. November 8 and 22 are also unavailable.

Prices for Jollywood Nights range from $160 to $200 per person.

Jollywood Nights was first held in 2023, marking the start of a fun, yet divisive holiday tradition. The event’s first year was plagued with issues, though in 2024, Jollywood Nights performed and flowed much better. This year’s event is likely to be the best yet, with all kinds of fun holiday magic planned.

More on Jollywood Nights:

Related: Disney World Rush Incoming as 2 Million Descend on Orlando, Enhancements Made at Central Hub

Celebrate the season in style with a ticket to this

5-hour event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios—select nights from November 8 to December 22, 2025! During this 5-hour holiday party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can enjoy: New and returning entertainment, including more than 20 unique Character experiences

Fun photo ops, since your event ticket includes digital downloads of your Disney PhotoPass photos and videos from the event

Favorite attractions with lower wait times

Specialty treats, snacks, and beverages available for purchase And more! Admission to Disney Jollywood Nights requires a separately priced ticket. Tickets are valid only during specific event hours and are subject to availability. 2025 Event Dates

November 8, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29

December 1, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20 and 22

Disney World also hosts a Christmas party every year called Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The party officially kicked off on November 7 and will continue through December 21, 2025.

More on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

Event Times

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will take place from 7:00 PM to midnight. Ticket Prices

Event tickets are $169 to $229 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date).



Discounts

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party—valid for event dates from November 7 to November 21 and November 30 to December 4, 2025. Highlights include: Snowy Scenes

Walk in a winter wonderland as you witness a stunning “snowfall” on Main Street, U.S.A.!

Walk in a winter wonderland as you witness a stunning “snowfall” on Main Street, U.S.A.! Seasonal Décor

Be on the lookout for holiday decorations like bows, wreaths, holly and lights throughout the park.

Be on the lookout for holiday decorations like bows, wreaths, holly and lights throughout the park. Festive Photo Spots

Step into holiday-themed photo backdrops for some whimsical snapshots.

Step into holiday-themed photo backdrops for some whimsical snapshots. Treats and Festive Beverages

Find festive sweets like cookies and hot and cold holiday sips at designated locations around the park—at no additional charge. Check back this fall for specific locations.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World for the holidays?