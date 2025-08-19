New Holiday Pricing Hits Disney World, Begins Today

Walt Disney World has a lot in store this holiday season. Related: Disney Confirms Closure Date For Popular Nighttime Parade While there’s never a “bad” time of the year to take a Walt Disney World vacation, the resort does get a little extra festive during certain seasons. Disney World’s largest holiday events are Christmas and New Year’s, each bringing in thousands of guests. Thanksgiving is a big one too, though guests seeking spooky treat-filled fun shouldn’t miss Disney World’s Halloween celebration. Each year, Disney World hosts Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a frighteningly fun extravaganza featuring delicious treats and limited-time experiences. The party officially kicked off earlier this August and runs through October 31. The event is held at Magic Kingdom, which receives a Halloween makeover complete with pumpkins and all kinds of other fall-tastic decorations. EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios also get some fun Halloween furnishings, though Magic Kingdom is the heart of this holiday. However, Halloween fun can be found outside of the Magic Kingdom, too, with Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar undergoing a very special, very spooky makeover.

Disney World Releases New Halloween Prices for Jock Lindsey’s

Related: Disney Unveils New Villains Collection as Halloween Season Kicks Off!

Jock Lindsey’s Halloween Hangar Bar makeover begins today, expanding the fun of Disney World’s Halloween holiday season. The adventure-themed bar has transformed into a Halloween hangout complete with a spooky new menu.

New prices have been revealed alongside the menu. Among the various limited-time offerings are “Alien Invader Sliders” ($16), which consist of Nashville hot fried chicken, provolone, and a cheddar-chive biscuit; “Phantom Dumplings” ($14) made with chicken and pork; and “Zombie Eye Bites” ($17), which are deviled eggs with crispy fried chicken and black olives.

Guests can also snag a “Skull of the Dead” for $16 or some “Cursed Mummy Sausages” for $14. Those looking for a nice drink are in luck, too, as Jock Lindsey’s has several Halloween-themed beverages on its menu.

The “Cauldron Cooler” ($17.50) is a fun blend of Hendrick’s Gin, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, lemon juice, and butterfly pea extract.

The “Spike Trap” ($16.50) is just as fun, blending Stoli Vanilla Vodka with Malibu Coconut Rum and Sprite.

Jock Lindsey’s is a bar located at Disney Springs. While a number of watering holes already exist at the Walt Disney World Resort, Jock Lindsey’s is one of the most unique. The bar is actually based on Jock Lindsey from Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indy’s pilot, seen at the beginning of the film.

The bar had an entire backstory built around it, which sees Jock discover Disney Springs in 1938 during a mission in Florida. Jock bought some property here, eventually settling down and offering locals seaplane tours.

This marks one of two Indiana Jones-themed experiences at Walt Disney World, though a third is in development.

Eventually, DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will turn into its own Indiana Jones thrill ride. While this idea may sound far-fetched to some, it actually is an ironic twist of fate, as DINOSAUR was a direct copy of Disneyland’s own Indiana Jones-inspired ride, Indiana Jones Adventure.

The overhaul is part of Disney’s effort to transform DinoLand U.S.A. into Tropical Americas, a new hub that will feature a number of attractions to explore. Alongside a new Indiana Jones ride, Tropical Americas will also offer an Encanto-themed ride and a new carousel.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World this Halloween?