New James Bond Actor Will Be the Most Short-Lived Since George Lazenby

James Bond has always been about reinvention, but Patrick Gibson’s time in the tuxedo may end up being one of the briefest stints in the franchise’s history.

The Irish actor, known for his role in the Paramount+ series Dexter: Original Sin (2024), has been unveiled as the star of “007 First Light”, an upcoming third-person action-adventure James Bond video game slated for release in 2026.

However, with a new Bond movie also on the horizon — from Dune: Part Two (2024) director Denis Villeneuve and Peaky Blinders (2013 — 2022) creator/writer Steven Knight — Gibson’s tenure as 007 may be over almost as quickly as it begins.

Watch the trailer for “007 First Light” below:

Patrick Gibson’s James Bond May Be Fleeting

The debut trailer for “First Light” shows Gibson’s Bond in a globe-trotting espionage thriller, one that looks every bit as cinematic as its big-screen counterparts. The plot outlines an origin-style adventure, offering fans a chance to experience Bond at the beginning of his storied career, before he acquires his iconic 00 status.

But Gibson’s run may be fleeting. The James Bond franchise has traditionally cast actors with the expectation of multiple films, yet video game incarnations rarely achieve the same staying power. The last comparable moment in film was in 1969, when George Lazenby inherited the role for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, only to walk away after a single outing.

“007 First Light” Could Get a Sequel

Unlike Lazenby, however, Gibson could return for future installments if “First Light” proves commercially successful. However, Villeneuve’s reboot film will first introduce a new actor as the “mainline” 007. This means that Gibson’s version is effectively a side chapter — celebrated now, but inevitably eclipsed once the film franchise relaunches.

Still, “007 First Light” represents a bold reinvention, expanding Bond’s mythology beyond cinema and into prestige gaming. Even if Patrick Gibson is ultimately remembered as yet another “short-lived” Bond (albeit in gaming and not in film), his portrayal could set a precedent: proof that the character can thrive in digital form, even if it’s only for one mission.

Are you excited about playing “007 First Light”? Let us know in the comments!