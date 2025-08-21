Iconic Ride Closing Forever at Disney World, and Fans Say “Good Riddance”

Change is nothing new at Disney World. Guests have watched some of their favorite attractions disappear over the years, often with a bittersweet goodbye. From the closure of Splash Mountain to beloved entertainment offerings fading away, these decisions usually spark debates and even petitions.

But every once in a while, Disney demolishes a ride that leaves fans not heartbroken—but relieved. That’s precisely the case with one of WDW’s most notorious attractions.

Credit: Disney

A Park on the Verge of Transformation

Animal Kingdom has long been considered the most tranquil of Disney’s four parks. It is a blend of real-life animal encounters and themed lands. While Pandora: The World of Avatar brought a much-needed popularity boost, much of the park has remained the same for years. That’s all about to change.

Disney is investing heavily in Animal Kingdom’s future, and the centerpiece of that transformation is a brand-new land: Tropical Americas.

Predicted to open sometime in 2027, this area will reimagine a large park section with lush environments inspired by Latin American cultures and landscapes. Think vibrant villages, immersive storytelling, and experiences rooted in real-world biodiversity and folklore.

Early concept art teases colorful architecture, dense jungle pathways, and attractions that blend thrills with cultural depth. Many fans believe this could finally give Animal Kingdom the identity it’s been searching for—a place where nature and culture meet Disney magic.

Credit: Disney

A Past That’s Headed for Extinction

To make room for this exciting expansion, one long-running ride is finally reaching its end. DINOSAUR, which is scheduled to close in 2026, will be replaced as part of the Tropical Americas overhaul. And let’s be honest: fans aren’t exactly mourning this one.

DINOSAUR has been the definition of a “love it or hate it” attraction for years. Located in DinoLand U.S.A., the ride sends guests back in time to rescue a dinosaur before an asteroid wipes them all out. On paper, it sounds thrilling. In reality, the execution has always been mixed at best.

Credit: Inside the Magic

What the Ride Was Really Like

DINOSAUR’s ride vehicles jolt guests on a dark, chaotic track filled with animatronic dinosaurs, flashing lights, and loud sound effects. While some riders appreciated the intensity, others walked off rubbing their backs or clutching the seat handles.

Critics often compared it unfavorably to Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, which uses a nearly identical ride system but with much smoother storytelling and effects. On the other hand, DINOSAUR always felt like the rougher, louder cousin that never quite lived up to its potential.

Credit: Disney

Over time, many of its animatronics showed signs of wear, the story felt dated, and younger kids often left the ride more scared than entertained. Disney fans are usually quick to defend classics, but in this case, most seem ready to let the meteor strike.

The truth is, DINOSAUR never captured the same emotional connection as other Animal Kingdom staples like Kilimanjaro Safaris or Festival of the Lion King. Instead of nostalgia, it generated complaints about jerky movements, confusing plot points, and a lack of Disney charm.

Credit: Brittany DiCologero, Inside the Magic

A Brighter Future Ahead

Animal Kingdom is poised for one of its most significant transformations yet. With Tropical Americas on the horizon, the park will finally gain a fresh identity and storytelling depth that matches its natural beauty. And while saying goodbye to attractions can be tough, this is one case where Disney fans are cheering.

DINOSAUR had its run, but its extinction cleared the way for something more magical. In the end, Disney World is all about evolving—and sometimes, the best way forward is to leave the past behind.