Every Disney World Ride That Will Be Closed in September 2025

Disney World is always in motion. It’s part of the magic—and sometimes part of the heartbreak. September 2025 will be no exception. This month is shaping up to be one of the most disruptive yet.

If you’ve been dreaming about riding a certain classic or making sure your kids experience a beloved show, you may want to rethink your plans. A handful of attractions are scheduled to shut their doors, some for seasonal refurbishment, some for lengthy overhauls, and a few for good.

If you’re planning a trip to Disney World this September, prepare to have your dreams crushed—or at least altered—by these closures.

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Animal Kingdom

Let’s start with Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where an entire land slowly disappears before guests’ eyes. DinoLand U.S.A. has been on borrowed time for years, and September 2025 marks another significant step toward its extinction.

The Boneyard, a massive fossil-themed playground where kids could dig, climb, and crawl through tunnels, will permanently close on September 2, 2025. This interactive play space has been a favorite for families with little ones, allowing kids to explore while parents take a breather. Unfortunately, it’s now officially set to join the growing list of DinoLand attractions that are no longer there.

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This closure follows the loss of TriceraTop Spin and other sections of the land. TriceraTop Spin is a Dumbo-like spinner ride that had long been a low-key family favorite. That attraction closed earlier this year, signaling that Disney wasn’t bluffing when it said big changes were coming to this area.

Of course, who could forget It’s Tough to Be a Bug, the 3D show housed inside the base of the Tree of Life? The quirky, bug-filled experience has been a true staple of Animal Kingdom. It officially closed earlier this year, and it won’t be returning. In its place, Disney is working on a full Zootopia retheme, which is expected to debut later in 2025. Until then, the entire corner of the park feels like a ghost town.

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EPCOT

Over at EPCOT, a different kind of transformation is taking place. While Animal Kingdom is losing old attractions entirely, EPCOT is refreshing one of its crown jewels.

The park’s icon, Spaceship Earth, closed in August 2025 and remains unavailable throughout September. For decades, this slow-moving dark ride inside the famous geodesic sphere has taken guests on a journey through the history of communication—from cavemen and papyrus to computers and the dawn of the internet age. It’s educational, atmospheric, and one of the most iconic experiences at Walt Disney World.

The closure is part of a large-scale refurbishment. Disney hasn’t confirmed an exact reopening date, but all signs point to the ride returning later in 2025 with updated scenes and technology. For now, though, EPCOT’s giant silver ball is a pretty photo backdrop with no ride inside.

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Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has always been the park most focused on entertainment, and September will see some dramatic changes to its lineup.

The lively Disney Jr. Play and Dance show is officially closing on September 25, 2025. This high-energy stage experience brought together characters from shows like Vampirina, Mickey and the Roadster Racers, and Doc McStuffins. It was a go-to spot for preschoolers who wanted to sing, dance, and interact with their TV favorites. Its removal leaves a noticeable hole for families with very young children.

Star Wars Launch Bay will also close its doors on the same day. This area, once home to meet-and-greets with characters like Chewbacca, BB-8, and Darth Vader, originally opened as a stopgap before Galaxy’s Edge arrived. It featured movie props, costumes, and a museum-style walkthrough. But with Galaxy’s Edge now a centerpiece of the park, Launch Bay’s days were numbered.

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It’s being cleared out to make way for a new version of The Magic of Disney Animation, which will celebrate Disney’s rich history of storytelling freshly.

Earlier this year, another classic disappeared from Hollywood Studios: Muppet Vision 3D. This Jim Henson-inspired 3D comedy adventure had been running since the park’s early days, offering guests a mix of silly jokes, special effects, and classic Muppet charm.

It officially closed in June 2025, along with the restaurants located in the old Muppet Courtyard. Losing the show at Disney World has been especially tough for longtime fans.

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Magic Kingdom

Even Magic Kingdom isn’t safe. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed back in January and won’t reopen until 2026. In August, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin also began its refurbishment, with its return slated for 2026 as well.

The Dumbo-themed Storybook Circus playground remains behind walls, but it should reopen later in 2025. Meanwhile, Liberty Belle Riverboat, Tom Sawyer Island, and Rivers of America are gone permanently, making way for future projects.

The Walt Disney World Railroad is technically running, but the Frontierland station is closed, meaning its route is modified until construction wraps up.

Credit: Flickr/Joe Penniston

Blizzard Beach and Other Seasonal Shifts

September in Orlando often signals a change in the water park lineup. Disney typically rotates its two water parks—Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon—closing one while the other stays open.

This year, Blizzard Beach will close for the season starting September 8, 2025. Known for its playful ski-resort theme, complete with a “melting” snowtop mountain and the massive Summit Plummet waterslide, Blizzard Beach has always been a hit during the hot months. But as it shuts down, many guests expect Typhoon Lagoon won’t be far behind.

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Resort Closures and Construction

Guests will encounter closures not just at the parks. Disney resorts across the property are undergoing heavy construction as the company continues to update its hotels. That means certain entrances, restaurants, pools, and even entire sections of resorts may be temporarily off-limits.

For example, some resorts are losing dining options while new quick-service spots are built, and others are reconfiguring their lobbies or guest rooms. If you’re booking a stay in September, confirming what will be available at your chosen resort is smart. There’s nothing worse than showing up to find out the pool you promised your kids is behind construction walls.

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What This Means for Your Trip

September is usually a quieter month at Disney World, making it a favorite for guests who want to avoid peak summer crowds. But 2025 is shaping up to be different. Between major closures at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, a marquee attraction down at EPCOT, and seasonal water park shutdowns, the list of unavailable experiences is unusually long.

You may want to rethink your timing if any of the rides or shows mentioned here were at the top of your “must-do” list. Otherwise, just go in prepared. Disney is constantly evolving, and closures—while frustrating—are often the first step toward something bigger and better.