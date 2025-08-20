Disney Security Take Children Away From Woman at EPCOT

Walt Disney World Resort security reportedly escorted multiple children away from their mother after an altercation at EPCOT. Another Disney Park guest shared a video of the incident on TikTok.

There have long been complaints about increasingly rowdy behavior stemming from a “drinking culture” at EPCOT. The family-friendly theme park is known for “Drinking Around the World,” where adult guests try an alcoholic beverage in all eleven World Showcase Pavilions. Some Disney Parks fans have called on Walt Disney World Resort to restrict alcohol consumption at EPCOT, while others believe adults should be allowed to indulge as much as they want on vacation.

Credit: Disney

Alcohol appears to have been involved in the latest security altercation at EPCOT. On August 7, 2025, TikTok user @mack.hall shared a video of an allegedly intoxicated woman arguing with Walt Disney World Resort security near the World Celebration entrance to the World Showcase. One of the woman’s children appears to be crying in the video.

In the comments, the TikToker explained that security confronted the woman, who was a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholder, after she allegedly assaulted another guest. They reportedly found stolen merchandise in the stroller, which wasn’t carrying a small child at the time:

“The lady being handcuffed in the back of the video is the mom of the girl and boy that hug. There was no toddler that went in the stroller. The mom was trashed and had assaulted someone. Those people reported it to Disney. The mom refused to cooperate with the sheriffs because she’s a ‘pass holder and has a rights’. Then she shoved a sheriff and took her away. The park manager took her kids away right after this video.” Credit: Inside the Magic The guest said the woman’s older son recorded the interaction on his tablet, and her daughter “knew to start asking how long it would be until she was released.” Other EPCOT guests echoed the TikToker’s recollection of the incident. Credit: Lee (myfrozenlife), Flickr “Lady being handcuffed was confrontational, stole items, was swearing and drunk,” @user761071740 commented. “She also refused to cooperate with police, shoved one officer and tried to use the excuse that she’s an annual pass holder so she can’t be arrested. Her kids are the boy and girl crying. She’s a model mother and obviously what we all aspire to be.” Walt Disney World Resort has not commented publicly on this incident.

Has another guest negatively impacted your experience at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!