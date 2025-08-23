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Disney Flees the American South For the United Kingdom

in Entertainment, Marvel, The Walt Disney Company

Posted on by Rick Lye 1 Comment
A large group of the Avengers making a stand in Endgame

Credit: Marvel Studios

For years, Disney has been making billions working in the American South. While the company’s origin story begins in California, Disney has been a southern company since Walt decided to build his massive new theme park in Florida over 50 years ago.

A man in a suit stands in front of the Disney+ logo, surrounded by beloved Disney characters including Moana, Mrs. Incredible, Captain America, Rey from Star Wars, and Jeff Goldblum's character from Jurassic Park. The backdrop is a stunning gradient of blues and purples.
Credit: Inside the Magic

However, it’s not just theme parks that helped to make Disney wealthy. For years, Disney has been using the American South as a lucrative spot for filming some of its biggest hits, but all that is coming to an end.

According to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, Disney is moving the filming of its Marvel films out of Georgia to the United Kingdom, decimating the “Hollywood of the South.” For over a decade, Disney has used Georgia’s generous tax incentives to film some of its biggest hits and help create an industry in the state, but with the UK offering better deals, Disney is taking its filming elsewhere.

A weary Spider-Man, suit torn and face bloodied, stands in the snow at night. Behind Spider-Man, a digital billboard shows his mask with "MURDERER" in red text above a cityscape of tall buildings.
Credit: Marvel Studios

Disney/Marvel moved to Georgia in 2015 with Ant-Man and continued to use the state as a home base for its billion-dollar hits, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Disney used Trillith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia, as recently as last year when filming Thunderbolts (2025).

However, as hiring American workers is becoming more expensive, Disney is bringing its newest Marvel films to the UK. Fantastic Four: First Steps, the next Spider-Man film, and the next two Avengers movies are heading overseas.

L-R: Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Thing
Credit: Marvel Studios

Since 2022, Georgia has seen a 50 percent decrease in the number of film productions in the state, devastating a once-thriving industry. Unlike in the UK, film workers in America are given higher wages and health insurance, which drives up costs for studios. Those looking for cheaper labor and to avoid paying for insurance are looking across the pond, where the tax incentives are comparable to Georgia’s.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump threatened to put a 100 percent tariff on films made outside America, but he has yet to act on that threat. With Hollywood looking to cut corners and save on filmmaking, more companies are moving their productions overseas. The upcoming Wicked For Good (2025) was also made in the UK to save on production costs.

Donald Trump (L) with the Walt Disney Pictures logo in the background as a Disney white house meeting took place in July.
Credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr (Donald Trump) / Inside the Magic

This seems like a change that will continue despite California’s effort to bring production back to the state. Even in the film industry, American workers just want insurance and a living wage, but can’t seem to get it.

What do you think about Disney moving its film production to the UK to save money? Let us know in the comments.

in Entertainment, Marvel, The Walt Disney Company

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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