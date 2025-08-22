Director Confirms Another Disney Live-Action Movie Has Been CANCELED

For years, Disney has been putting millions of dollars into live-action remakes, with things kicking into high gear in 2015 with the remake of Cinderella (1950). Since then, Disney has made a dozen live-action remakes, and several more are in various stages of production. While many of the remakes have done well at the box office, they have become more controversial over the years.

In March, Disney released its most controversial remake to date — Snow White. The film faced a ton of backlash from the beginning, and Disney was never able to recover. The Rachel Zegler-led film received underwhelming reviews and lost the Mouse House more than $100 million.

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Snow White’s failure has reportedly led to Disney taking a hard look at the live-action movies it has planned for the near future. Less than two weeks after the film’s release, it was announced that Disney had canceled its plans for a live-action remake of Tangled (2010).

The Tangled remake was announced in 2024, and even had a director and writer attached, but Disney reportedly didn’t want to have another Snow White catastrophe on its hands.

Now, reports have surfaced that yet another live-action remake has been shelved.

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Related: Disney’s ‘Tangled’ Live-Action Remake Could Hinge on ONE Thing

In a new interview on Score: The Podcast, Questlove confirmed that Disney had canceled its plans for a live-action remake of the 1970 film, The Aristocats. The Oscar-winner had signed on to direct the film back in 2023.

According to Questlove, constant “administrative shuffles” at Disney showed him that Disney had put the project on the back burner.

A new administration came in, and then I was like, “Okay, well, this is what I plan to do, and dadada, do the song and dance, and here’s some of the music examples and there’s some team I’m working with dadada.” And then they had another administration shuffle, and it was like, “Okay well. All right.” And by the third time I was just like, “Maybe this isn’t meant for me, because there’s also, at least, like right now, there’s so much options I have in pickings.” I mean, I would have loved to have done that project, but there’s like 20 others that I can get to […] there’s literally four other films. I’ll be working till, you know, 2029, 2030. So, just wasn’t meant to happen. Maybe it’ll happen in the future.

The 1970 film told the story of Duchess and her three kittens, Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz. They live the life of luxury with their doting owner, retired opera singer, Madame Adelaide Bonfamille, in Paris. When Adelaide’s butler, Edgar, learns that her immense fortune will be left to the cats, he plans to get rid of them so that he can get the money.

Edgar gives the cats sleeping pills in their milk, and once they are all asleep, he loads them into the sidecar of his motorcycle and takes them into the country. He nearly gets into an accident and the cat’s basket is tossed from the motorcycle. Thinking he has succeeded, Edgar heads back to Paris, thinking he will soon be a rich man.

Duchess and her kittens must find their way back to Paris, and they do so with the help of Thomas O’Malley, an alley cat. Thanks to Thomas, the cats find their way home, and he finds his family.

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Related: Disney Says Next Live-Action Remakes Are Best in Years Following ‘Snow White’ Bomb

Disney has an iffy relationship with live-action remakes that are a combination of CGI and live-action, which The Aristocats was poised to be. Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King received a lot of criticism for how its animals were designed and their lack of expressions.

However, Disney’s newest live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch, which was released in May, was loved by fans and is one of Disney’s biggest hits of the year. Just last month, the movie even crossed the $1 billion marker. A sequel to the remake is reportedly already in the works.

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As of right now, Disney has not commented on The Aristocats’ cancellation. However, like Tangled, it’s possible that Disney could decide the movie is not permanently canceled, but put on “indefinite pause.”

The live-action remake was first announced in 2022, with producers and writers already signed onto the project.

The Aristocats and Tangled are not the only live-action remakes that Disney has canceled. Disney was reportedly planning to remake its 1996 film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, but it kept quiet about the plans and ultimately decided against a remake.

Are you disappointed to hear that Disney will not be doing a live-action remake of The Aristocats? Do you think Disney should do more live-action remakes, or should the studio concentrate more on original stories? What is your favorite live-action remake, and which one do you think Disney should have skipped? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!