Update: Disney Announces Major Changes Coming to Hollywood Studios in 2026

It was a big day of announcements for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney started the day with some significant updates on the Muppet transformation of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, which will include Electric Mayhem playing hits on the ride and will open in 2026.

Photo Credit: Disney

Beyond that, Disney updated some new attractions at Animation Courtyard, giving more details about what’s to come and the company’s vision for the former Launch Bay area.

Animation Courtyard will close on September 25 for its transformation into The Magic of Disney Animation. Disney announced that the new area will resemble the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.

Credit: Theme Park Tourist, Flickr

The new area will include updated character meet-and-greets, an indoor play area, and special drawing classes for guests to help capture the magic of Disney Animation. Disney announced that this transformation will open to the public in 2026.

Disney also introduced a new poster for the Magic of Disney Animation, including a special nod to its past. The post includes Robin Williams’ Lost Boy character from the short Back to Neverland, which showed guests how animation was created.

Credit: 20th Century Studios

The nod to Williams is not new. The character also appeared in Once Upon a Studio, celebrating Disney Animation’s 100th Anniversary.

The final Hollywood Studios announcement of the day takes us over to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney already announced that Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run was getting some new destinations, but now, the engineer will select where the smugglers head.

Credit: Disney

These new destinations include the introduction of The Mandalorian and Grogu to Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run. Disney announced that the updated attraction will open on May 22, 2026.

With today’s announcements, Disney has created some much-needed buzz for 2026 around Hollywood Studios. With the closure of Muppets Courtyard and the construction of the new Monsters, Inc. Land, 2026 appeared as though it was going to be a dead year at the park, but these announcements bring some new life back into Hollywood Studios for the coming year.

Which of these updates at Hollywood Studios are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.