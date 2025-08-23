Sudden Death of Crew Member, 47, Rocks ‘Emily in Paris’ Set

Whether you love to watch or love to hate-watch, there’s no denying that Emily in Paris has left its lasting mark on Netflix since premiering in 2020. The show stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a young woman who moves to Paris to work at a marketing firm her company just purchased. Emily’s upbeat personality and Americanism put her at odds with others in the office, especially Sylvie, the stylish, classically French woman, who runs the office.

Eventually, Sylvie and Emily learn to work together and even become friends, as much as Sylvie wants to be friends with an American. The first three seasons of the show took place in Paris, of course. However, season four threw things into the air and ended with Emily, Sylvie, and their new company moving to Italy.

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Season 5 of Emily in Paris will take place primarily in Rome, but Emily will explore the country, seeing incredible sites in places like Venice.

Sadly, it was while filming in Venice, a treasured member of the Emily in Paris crew, assistant director Diego Borella, collapsed suddenly. Even though paramedics got to him quickly, they were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.

According to a report from PEOPLE:

Borella was pronounced dead after he collapsed while filming the fifth season of the hit Netflix show in Italy at around 7:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, Aug. 21, local news outlets La Repubblica, Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera reported. The tragedy took place during preparation for a final scene inside Hotel Danieli in Venice, the outlets said. Medical staff on set attempted to revive Borella, but he died at the scene, according to the outlets. A local doctor confirmed the assistant director’s death, stating that he likely died of “a sudden heart attack,” per La Repubblica.

Credit: Netflix Promotional Image

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Shortly after Borella’s tragic death, a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios released a short statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Borella was a well-known film and television professional who worked throughout Italy, and he had trained in Rome, London, and New York.

Per a report from La República, Mr. Borella loved to work in many different areas of the visual arts. He also recently “dedicated himself” to writing poetry, fairy tales, and children’s stories.

Credit: Netflix Promotional Image

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Filming for Emily in Paris was suspended immediately following Mr. Borella’s death. However, filming has resumed as of August 23.

As stated above, the new season of Emily in Paris will take place in Italy, but just because Emily has left France, that does not mean she has left her problems behind. Here’s more on what fans can expect from the new season:

“Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Credit: Netflix Promotional Image

Emily in Paris season five will premiere on Netflix on December 18. In addition to Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Ashley Park will return as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo will return as Gabriel, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu will return as Sylvie.

Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), and Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello) are also back for the upcoming season.

Season five will also feature newcomers Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diego Borella during this devastating time. He will be fondly remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him over the years.