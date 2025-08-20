Captain Marvel Silenced at Disney’s Avengers Campus

Disney is reportedly experiencing a niche issue at Avengers Campus lately.

Located at both Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim and Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to become Disney Adventure World), Avengers Campus is one of Disney’s newest theme park land concepts.

As the name suggests, the land draws inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers.

Guests can encounter the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, all while immersing themselves in the worlds of their favorite superheroes through attractions such as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure (which is known as Spider-Man WEB Adventure in Paris).

In Southern California, this Marvel experience is about to grow even more immersive. Disney has started work on an expansion that will add two new attractions to Avengers Campus in the form of Avengers: Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

While Avengers: Infinity Defense is described as a multiversal adventure in which guests team up with the Avengers to stop King Thanos, a variant of Thanos, Stark Flight Lab will see Robert Downey Jr. return as Tony Stark for an attraction in which he invites parkgoers to serve as his test subjects.

It may be some time before we experience these rides firsthand, but anticipation is already building. At minimum, fans are hoping either attraction surpasses what many consider Disney’s weakest superhero-themed ride, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

The indoor roller coaster has drawn criticism from fans since it first opened. Using the same track and system as its predecessor, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, it boasts an impressive queue area – complete with an Iron Man animatronic – but it is also a “rough and painful” ride that lacks the same level of immersion you’d expect from other Disney park attractions.

The ride sees guests race through space on one of Stark Industries’ hypersonic vehicles in an effort to save the planet from an intergalactic threat with Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

There were previously rumors that Disney executives, disappointed by the attraction, planned to give the ride a major refurbishment. However, these have never come to fruition – and, if the latest reports are to be believed, the ride is in dire need of some TLC.

Captain Marvel Goes Silent on Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

As per some guests, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) no longer speaks to guests at the beginning of the ride.