Bring Back the Murder: Disney Fans Ask Company To Reinstate Uncensored Version of Attraction

Disney fans are raising complaints over the ongoing removal of one of the most shocking elements from Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash. The scene in question, part of the Judge Doom treat trail, originally debuted in 2023 and featured the villain reenacting his infamous “dip” moment from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, complete with the on-screen murder of a shoe character.

Controversial Scene Remains Absent

Since its debut, the scene garnered a mix of awe and discomfort, leaving many guests both thrilled and unsettled. However, following backlash, Disney removed the scene in 2024, replacing it with a less intense display. The disturbing moment has not returned for the 2025 iteration of Oogie Boogie Bash, much to the disappointment of some fans, who feel that Disney has become too tame for their personal taste.

One Reddit user expressed frustration over the change: “Yeah last year they had the shoe just in a cage. I think parents must’ve complained. I wish they would bring it back too, it was genuinely unsettling.” The post sparked a conversation among fans debating whether the scene’s removal diminishes the thrill of the treat trail experience or if it was a necessary adjustment for younger audiences. This change represents a larger issue at Disney, where guests feel the company has toned down several attractions and characters as to not unsettle any children or guests.

Has Disney Gone Soft?

The Judge Doom scene was widely recognized for its intensity, blending nostalgia for the 1988 classic with Disney’s immersive Halloween theming. Its removal reflects a growing tension between preserving iconic, sometimes dark film moments and maintaining family-friendly attractions that appeal to all ages.

As Oogie Boogie Bash continues to evolve each year, fans will be watching closely to see whether Disney will ever restore the original “dip” scene or continue to keep the experience toned down for younger audiences. For now, the absence of Judge Doom’s most infamous act remains a point of contention for the park’s dedicated thrill-seekers.