Is Universal Studios Planning To Build a ‘Ghostbusters’ Roller Coaster? New Information Comes To Light

Universal Studios is saying goodbye to a massive roller coaster that has been a part of the theme park’s skyline since 2009. But could something strange be coming soon?

Who you gonna call?

Universal Studios Looking To Add Some Nostalgia to Its Theme Park?

It’s the kind of news that sends shockwaves through theme park fandom.

A beloved roller coaster, once hailed for redefining thrills and music mashups at Universal Studios Florida, is racing toward its final ride — and the internet is buzzing with what could replace it. As summer crowds gear up for another season of screams and selfies, the question hanging in the humid Florida air is: What happens when an iconic ride makes its final drop?

And even more chilling… what’s about to rise in its place?

A Legendary Ride Nears Its Final Climb

Since its opening on August 19, 2009, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit has dominated the skyline of Universal Studios Florida. With its towering 167-foot vertical lift and adrenaline-pumping soundtrack riders get to choose themselves, it wasn’t just a thrill ride — it was a musical experience unlike anything else in Orlando.

Designed by German coaster powerhouse Maurer, this steel beast was once the tallest X-Car coaster in the world, delivering speeds up to 65 mph along its 3,800-foot track. Riders could blast rock, hip-hop, or even hidden easter egg songs as they zipped through drops, corkscrews, and non-inverting loops.

But now, after 16 years of operation, Universal has confirmed: Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will officially close forever on August 18, 2025.

Construction Walls Rise, Whispers Begin

Although the initial announcement in December 2024 pointed to the coaster’s removal “to make way for a new experience,” Universal’s silence on what’s coming next has only fueled speculation. And now, things are heating up.

Well, that’s interesting! Walls are up in New York around Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s “Treble Clef” element. – @insideuniversal on X

Construction walls have been spotted going up around the coaster’s entrance — but not just any walls. Fans quickly noticed cryptic messaging and design choices. Most notably? Artwork and slogans nodding to Ghostbusters, the classic supernatural comedy franchise. One standout: a sign urging guests to “help save the firehouse.”

Considering the ride’s location in the New York section of the park — where the original Ghostbusters firehouse façade still stands — the pieces are beginning to align. Could Universal be preparing for the supernatural return of one of its most iconic intellectual properties?

Why a Ghostbusters Coaster Makes (Paranormal) Sense

This wouldn’t be the first time Ghostbusters made its mark on Universal Orlando. The franchise had a popular stage show in the ’90s, and its continued legacy through recent films makes it ripe for a comeback. Given the global popularity of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire, and with the recent success of immersive storytelling in attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the timing couldn’t be better.

Plus, Ghostbusters isn’t just nostalgia. It has multigenerational appeal, deep merchandising opportunities, and endless storytelling potential. A coaster that blends paranormal thrills with high-tech show scenes could easily rival Universal’s best — and become a much-needed family-friendly thrill ride in the Studios park.

While some rumors have floated about a Fast & Furious-themed replacement — especially given the brand’s global box office power — fans aren’t convinced. The franchise already has a heavily criticized attraction in the park, and Universal may be ready to steer in a new, more fan-beloved direction.

A New Era Begins at Universal Orlando

The decision to sunset Rip Ride Rockit also comes just after the grand opening of Epic Universe, Universal’s fourth and most ambitious theme park to date. With cutting-edge coasters like Starfall Racers and immersive lands themed to How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters, and Super Nintendo World, Epic Universe is already pulling focus — and foot traffic — from the original Studios park.

This major shift leaves Universal Studios Florida in need of a fresh anchor attraction. Something bold. Something unique. Something… paranormal?

As one era ends, another begins — and if you ain’t afraid of no ghosts, you might want to keep your proton packs ready.

Final Thoughts: A Ghostly Goodbye at Universal Studios?

The loss of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is a major one — not just for thrill-seekers, but for the identity of Universal Studios Florida. It’s a ride that defined a generation of theme park fans, blending technology, interactivity, and high-octane fun in a way few coasters dared.

But if Universal is indeed preparing for the resurrection of Ghostbusters in coaster form, it could mark the start of something truly special — a bridge between the past, present, and supernatural.

Will it be Ghostbusters? Will we see a groundbreaking new ride system? Only time will tell.

But one thing’s certain: Universal is clearing the track for something big. And fans are already lining up for whatever’s coming next.