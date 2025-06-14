Update: ‘Star Wars’ Area Closed Down at Disney World, “That’s Pretty Cold of Them”

“It looks like a prison…”

Since its grand opening in 2022, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser offered a deeply immersive two-day adventure on board the Halcyon, complete with themed dining, intergalactic storytelling, and missions that let guests dive headfirst into the Resistance-versus-First Order conflict. The journey also included an excursion to the Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Despite its imaginative design and immersive elements, the experience proved controversial due to its high price tag—nearly $5,000 for a standard cabin. While early reactions were mixed, interest eventually began to wane, prompting Disney to offer discounted rates to select guests. Ultimately, the Starcruiser concluded its voyages on September 30, 2023.

The location of the Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser is to be turned into office space for the Walt Disney Imagineering team–a slightly strange concept considering that Imagineers were extremely involved in the creation of the Starcruiser. A recent aerial shot from Bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) shows the site as it currently stands, including rental vans that suggest work is progressing on the changes.

Aerial photo of the former Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel. Sunbelt equipment rental truck at left indicates work is in progress to transform the hotel into Imagineering office space.

As expected, some commented on the correlation between the Starcruiser’s creators and its future as Imagineering offices. Robert M. (@robertmclaws) wrote:

That’s pretty cold to make them sit and work inside their failure.

Another comment from Louis D. (@DoleIV) discussed how the site looked:

Literally looks like a prison lol

Before it was confirmed to be used as office space, earlier photos of the location sparked speculation among fans, many of whom floated ideas for how Disney might repurpose the location.

Looking back, the Star Wars brand has become a key part of the Disney experience in the last decade. Following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, the company brought the galaxy far, far away into its theme parks with the introduction of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019. First opening at Disneyland Park in California and then at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, this themed land invites guests to explore Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost, fly the Millennium Falcon, or join the Resistance against the First Order.

The Galactic Starcruiser concept was first revealed at D23 Expo 2017, promising a level of immersion previously unseen in theme park entertainment. While its eventual outcome may not have matched its initial promise, it represented a bold step in blending storytelling and hospitality.

The Star Wars additions joined a growing portfolio of IP-driven experiences. Disney’s acquisition of Marvel in 2009 brought a fresh wave of superheroic adventures to its parks. Guests can now explore Avengers Campus at both Disney California Adventure Park and Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, where cutting-edge attractions and character encounters await.

Meanwhile, the story of Walt Disney World stretches back over five decades. The resort, which opened in 1971 under the leadership of Roy Disney after Walt’s passing, has grown into a vacation destination featuring four theme parks, two water parks, and over 20 Disney resort hotels. It all began with the vision Walt shared for “The Florida Project,” inspired by the success of Disneyland in Anaheim.

