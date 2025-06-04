30 Years Later, Pixar’s 1995 ‘Toy Story’ Movie Officially Being Remade

30 years after its release, Pixar’s Toy Story (1995) is being remade and rereleased.

Toy Story (1995) revolutionized animation as the first fully computer-animated feature film and marked the beginning of Pixar’s rise as a storytelling powerhouse. Its heartfelt narrative, centered on the unlikely friendship between Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), resonated with audiences of all ages and set a new standard for animated filmmaking. The film’s success launched a beloved franchise, with sequels in 1999, 2010, and 2019, each expanding its emotional depth and exploring timeless themes like friendship, purpose, and growing up.

The original Toy Story is widely credited with ushering in a new era of animation, blending groundbreaking CGI with emotionally resonant storytelling. It received critical acclaim, earned three Academy Award nominations, and became a cultural milestone. Its success redefined expectations for family films, paving the way for Pixar’s continued dominance in animated storytelling.

Disney officially announced Toy Story 5 in 2023, with a release planned for 2026. Tim Allen has confirmed he will reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear, while Tom Hanks will return as Woody, signaling a reunion of the franchise’s iconic duo. Although story details are still under wraps, the film is anticipated to explore new adventures while honoring the emotional legacy of its predecessors, likely reconnecting Woody and Buzz with their friends after the poignant farewell in Toy Story 4. The fifth installment aims to captivate longtime fans and a new generation, continuing the franchise’s legacy of innovation and heart.

When it comes to Toy Story 5‘s release year, Disney recently likened 2026 to the powerhouse 2019 release slate, where Disney hit home runs on multiple movies. The likes of Avengers: Endgame, Frozen II, Aladdin, and The Lion King all hit over $1 billion globally, and with projects like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Toy Story 5 all dropping next year, a redo of that success seems within reach.

Toy Story and Other Pixar Classics Are Getting the Manga Treatment in Major Anniversary Releases

In a move that’s sure to excite Disney and Pixar fans, several beloved animated films—including Toy Story—are getting official manga adaptations, with new deluxe editions arriving just in time for milestone anniversaries (per GameSpot).

Leading the lineup is “Toy Story Manga: 30th Anniversary Edition”, a premium hardcover volume set to hit shelves on August 19, 2025. This special release celebrates three decades since the original 1995 film made animation history. The collection includes manga versions of both Toy Story and Toy Story 2 (1999), wrapped in a collectible edition that features a foreword by Shawn P. Krause, a longtime Pixar animator who worked directly on the original film. It’s a must-have for longtime fans of Woody and Buzz looking to experience their earliest adventures in a whole new way.

But that’s not all—Disney is also rolling out “Disney Manga: The Pixar Collection” on June 24, 2025. This five-volume box set compiles manga adaptations of Pixar favorites, including Toy Story, Finding Nemo (2003), Wall-E (2008), and Monsters, Inc. (2001), giving readers a unique spin on iconic characters and stories. Each title reimagines the studio’s unforgettable visuals through a distinctly Japanese art style, making this collection both nostalgic and fresh for new and returning fans alike.

For those seeking something even more collectible, high-quality library editions of the “Toy Story” manga—as well as “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” and “Monsters, Inc.” —are coming August 1, 2025. These hardcover releases offer upgraded binding and printing, ideal for display or gifting.

The manga adaptations signal Disney’s continued interest in expanding the reach of its classic stories across global mediums. With Toy Story turning 30, the franchise is proving once again that it has no plans to return to the toy box anytime soon.

How do you feel about these new additions to the Toy Story franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!