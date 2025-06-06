Freakier Friday 2025 Trailer Reveals Key Plot Details

The wait is officially over if you’ve been waiting for a first look at the Freaky Friday sequel. Disney has dropped the full trailer for the 2025 return of this iconic body-swap comedy, and it’s everything fans hoped for and more.

With just a few minutes of footage, the trailer hits all the right notes: nostalgia, heart, chaos, and comedy. From mother-daughter meltdowns to wedding week panic, we’re thrown right back into the world of Tess and Anna, only this time, they’re not the only ones along for the ride. With new characters, returning favorites, and a fresh twist on the magical mix-up, this sneak peek sets the stage for what’s sure to be one of the most talked-about comedies of the summer.

Watch it below:

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Reunite

It’s official: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. Fans of the 2003 Disney classic will be thrilled to see this iconic duo back in action and switch bodies again.

But this time, Anna’s not a rebellious teen. She’s a grown woman on the verge of her wedding, trying to balance motherhood, romance, and an increasingly complicated relationship with her mom.

A New Generation Joins the Chaos

The sequel introduces two new key characters:

Julia Butters as Harper Coleman, Anna’s strong-willed teenage daughter.

as Harper Coleman, Anna’s strong-willed teenage daughter. Sophia Hammons as Lily Davies, Anna’s soon-to-be stepdaughter.

The two girls are on a crash course toward sibling rivalry, and their tension echoes the original friction between Tess and Anna. Meanwhile, Tess and Anna don’t exactly see eye to eye, which makes the return of the body-swap spell all the more inevitable.

The Body Swap Strikes Again — Just in Time for a Wedding

Just days before Anna’s wedding, a familiar magical mishap causes her and her mom to switch bodies again. Suddenly, Tess is dealing with teenage drama (again), and Anna is handling wedding stress, mothering, and stepfamily dynamics, all while stuck in her mother’s body.

What follows is a hilarious and heartfelt journey of rediscovery, empathy, and learning how to support one another through life’s biggest transitions.

The Return of Jake (Chad Michael Murray)

Fans of the original film are in for a treat: Chad Michael Murray is back as Jake, Anna’s charming teenage love interest from 2003. The trailer shows a fun, awkward encounter between Jake and Anna, except it’s Harper in Anna’s body. The scene hints at nostalgia and new laughs, and Jake’s return adds another layer of emotional depth to the story.

Perfect for Old Fans and New Audiences

With its perfect blend of nostalgia, humor, and heart, this sequel aims to bridge the generational gap. Older fans will appreciate the callbacks and character growth, while younger audiences will relate to the modern family dynamics and the fresh faces leading the story.

Mark Your Calendar: Freaky Friday Hits Theaters August 8, 2025

“Freaky Friday” 2025 promises laughter, lessons, and a lot of heart. Whether you’re a fan of the original or discovering the magic for the first time, this sequel will be a must-see summer movie for every generation.

Don’t miss it in theaters starting August 8, 2025!