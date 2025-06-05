After 61 Years, ‘Jeopardy!’ Changes Format for the “New Generation of Viewers”

Jeopardy! is moving into a new era for the “new generation of viewers.”

Few game shows have had the kind of lasting legacy that Jeopardy! has managed to carve out over the past six decades. Originally created by entertainment legend Merv Griffin, Jeopardy! first aired in 1964 and quickly stood out from the crowd with its now-famous reverse-question format—clues are given, and contestants must respond in the form of a question. That signature twist has helped cement the show as one of the most respected and intellectually challenging programs on television.

Of course, no conversation about Jeopardy! is complete without mentioning the late Alex Trebek, who took over as host in 1984 and remained the face of the show until his passing in 2020. Trebek’s demeanor and respect for the game made him a beloved figure in American pop culture. During his time at the podium, he helped usher Jeopardy! into its golden age, earning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and guiding the series through thousands of episodes.

After Trebek’s death, the search for a successor saw a number of guest hosts take the stage, including media figures like Anderson Cooper and LeVar Burton. Ultimately, the role was split between Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, the show’s highest-earning contestant and a pop culture icon in his own right, and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

Jennings now serves as the permanent host for the syndicated version, while, over the years, Bialik has hosted select primetime specials and spinoffs. Bialik was officially removed from the show in December 2023, with Jennings staying on as the sole host.

Speaking of spinoffs, Jeopardy! has expanded its brand significantly over the years. There’s Celebrity Jeopardy!, which airs in primetime and features A-list names competing for charity; Jeopardy! Masters, a tournament-style series showcasing the best of the best in a high-stakes, leaderboard-driven format; and Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament, which revisits standout teen contestants for a second shot at glory. Even Jeopardy! National College Championship has brought new energy to the franchise, offering sizable cash prizes and drawing in a younger audience.

Having been established as an American classic for over 60 years, Jeopardy!–and other popular game show Wheel of Fortune–will now have an altered release format for the new generation. Sony Pictures Television, which produces Jeopardy! has confirmed that in-season episodes will air on streaming the day after their network release.

“Sony Pictures Television announced the multi-year, co-exclusive, national next-day streaming licensing deals on Tuesday,” Variety reported. “As part of the deal, Sony said this is the first time that in-season syndicated episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel would be available on national streamers; library episodes of the shows will also be available.”

Sony–locked in a lawsuit with CBS over the popular game shows–said they were “thrilled” for this next chapter. “These deals will expand Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune’s reach to a new generation of viewers while ensuring that existing fans can enjoy their favorite shows with greater accessibility, deepening the fandom overall for these formidable franchises.”

All versions of Jeopardy! can be viewed on local broadcast stations, and past episodes are often made available via streaming platforms like Pluto TV, Hulu, and Netflix, depending on licensing. New episodes of the flagship show typically air on ABC affiliates, while primetime specials often premiere on ABC or streaming services under the Disney-ABC Television umbrella.

With over 9,000 episodes aired and more than 40 Daytime Emmy Awards under its belt, Jeopardy! continues to stand tall as one of television’s most enduring franchises. Its influence on everything from pop culture to education is undeniable, and its fan base remains as devoted as ever.

How do you feel about this Jeopardy! release format? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!