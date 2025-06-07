Hilarious Cast Members Saves the Day When Popular Ride Has Big Break Down

Walt Disney Imagineers are known for creating some truly stunning and immersive attractions — from classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion to more modern rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Avatar Flight of Passage. Every day, thousands of guests visit Disney parks and ride these popular attractions, so they are running for hours every single day. That means that they experience a lot of wear and tear in a short amount of time, and can have things break down at inopportune times.

At the 2017 D23 Expo, Disney announced that a brand-new ride would be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World — Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The attraction would replace The Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and be built in a back area of ToonTown at Disneyland Park.

Construction began on Runaway Railway in Disneyland in August 2017, with stores closing and buildings being torn down while guests enjoyed the rest of the area. Unfortunately, construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the attraction finally opened in January 2023.

The ride is one of the most complex that Disney has created, but fans love it, and the song “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” has become somewhat of a Disney anthem.

At the beginning of the ride, guests enter a theater to watch Mickey and Minnie in the new short film, Perfect Picnic. Unfortunately, things go a little haywire, and after a small explosion, guests are invited to board Goofy’s train on the Runamuck Railway and go for a trip around the park.

It was during this part of the ride where guests encountered a big problem, but a creative Disney cast member managed to save the day and give guests a laugh along with a lasting memory.

TikToker strawberry.shortasss shared a video of guests in the screening room. Unfortunately, the sound had gone out on the video, so guests couldn’t hear the music or the audio.

Then, cast member Joseph Real stepped in, providing both the dialogue, the music, and even some sound effects!

@strawberry.shortasss Give him a raise please go hype up @Joseph Real and give him and his performance the <3 they deserve! ♬ original sound – strawberry.shortasss

Despite the mishap, guests had a great time and enjoyed the performance Joseph put on, applauding him at the end. Joseph ended up seeing the video and was thrilled that guests enjoyed his “a cappella rendition.”

Joseph is the ultimate example of cast members creating Disney magic, and why Disney is so different from many other theme parks. The TikToker was encouraged to leave a cast compliment for Joseph and did so as soon as commenters told her the steps to take.

Let’s all applaud Joseph for his amazing talent and quick thinking!

