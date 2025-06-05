Fan-Favorite Disneyland Location Closing Permanently, 100+ Employees To Be Laid Off

A fan-favorite spot is shutting down for good at Disneyland.

Related: Disney Faces Big Loss in California as Judge Blocks Legal Request

Disney’s original theme park resort in Anaheim, California, has endured significant changes over the last decades. Even bigger things are on the horizon, with Disneyland set to receive multiple expansions in the coming years.

These include new attractions for the resort’s Marvel-themed Avengers Campus, as well as an entirely new land based on Avatar. Much like Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland’s Pandora will feature new attractions and immersive areas for guests to explore and enjoy.

However, plenty of experiences have also closed recently. Not only have classic rides and attractions shut their doors forever, but so have restaurants and shops. Disneyland’s shopping and dining district, Downtown Disney, has seen changes too, with numerous locations closing over the last several years. Now, one more is joining the list.

Disneyland Resort has confirmed that the temporary Earl of Sandwich quick-service restaurant in Downtown Disney will be permanently closing.

According to The Orange County Register, the temporary Earl of Sandwich location will close this summer, with a total of 167 employees expected to be laid off. These cutbacks will begin in July and will stretch until August 10. This is not the first operational change Earl of Sandwich has seen at Downtown Disney, as the eatery has relocated multiple times.

Construction is still ongoing on a new permanent Earl of Sandwich location. In the meantime, guests have had access to a temporary, pop-up Earl of Sandwich housed in the former location of La Brea Bakery. Earl of Sandwich took over La Brea Bakery after it closed in 2023. La Brea was originally intended to be replaced by Porto’s Bakery, though construction has been quite slow.

This has allowed the Earl of Sandwich to use the space in the meantime. However, Disney filed a permit to demolish the old La Brea Bakery building earlier this year, meaning it’s curtains for the temporary Earl of Sandwich.

Related: Epic Universe Creator Says “Don’t Worry” After Expansion Status Revealed

Considering that all employees are being let go, it seems unlikely that another new temporary Earl of Sandwich location will open.

Earl of Sandwich is also featured at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s version of Downtown Disney. Disney Springs’ Earl of Sandwich has been a staple of the outdoor shopping and dining center since it opened in 2004. Just like in Disneyland, guests have access to dozens of world-famous eateries, stores, and shows at Disney Springs.

Disney Springs has also seen several locations close recently. In 2024, multiple storefronts will close, including ALEX and ANI Jewelry Store and The Swings N’ Things.

The Walt Disney World Resort is also set to receive some hefty upgrades and overhauls over the coming years. These projects include new areas based on Monsters Inc. and Cars, as well as a total redesign of Animal Kingdom’s DinoLand U.S.A.

An unprecedented number of rides and attractions are slated to close at Disney’s Florida theme park resort, with fan-favorites like Muppet*Vision 3D and Tom Sawyer Island shutting down for good this summer.

Will you miss Earl of Sandwich at Disneyland?