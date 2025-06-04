Disney World Deluxe Resort Guests Warned: Luggage Disappears, Police Report Urged

Disney’s Deluxe Resorts are the most expensive on property, but that doesn’t always translate to a superior vacation, as proven by a recent report.

As the top tier of Walt Disney World accommodation, Deluxe Resorts – such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort – offer luxury, immersive theming, and a wide range of premium amenities. Guests can typically enjoy spacious rooms, fine dining options, and exclusive services that elevate the Disney experience.

Despite their premium price tag, incidents can and do still occur at these resorts. One guest recently shared their negative experience, which left cast members recommending that they file a police report.

Guest’s Luggage Disappears at Luxury Disney World Hotel

The guest in question arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village on June 1 as part of a larger group, having traveled from Orlando Sanford International Airport. As their room wasn’t ready at 10 a.m., they followed the usual procedure of leaving their bags at the hotel’s bell service before heading to the pool.

After realizing they forgot their swimsuit, they returned at 11 a.m. to retrieve it, subsequently returning the bag to bell services. They later returned again at 2 p.m. to add more bags to their bell service tag and headed to Jambo House. When they returned to Kidani Village – which justifies its high prices with unique views of wildlife such as giraffes and zebras – after receiving the notification that their room was ready, they discovered that their large rolling suitcase was no longer with the rest of their luggage.

“I waited for them to check the back and check with other bell service clerks,” the guest wrote on Reddit. “No one could find the bag.”

The manager encouraged the guest to file both a security report and a police report, with the guest also filing a lost and found report. However, at the time of writing, they had yet to receive their missing bag, meaning they were left with just the one outfit and pair of sandals. “So far, they have offered to get me what I need from the gift shop, but I will have to pay for it myself,” the guest wrote. “I was given free tickets to the parks for my whole family, but we have already paid for all of our days, so that doesn’t change much.”

Other Incidents at Disney Deluxe Resorts

This isn’t the first incident of its kind at a Disney World hotel.

Earlier this year, a guest shared their story of cast members accidentally removing all of their belongings and luggage from their room at Pop Century after the app automatically checked them out of the hotel on checkout day. While they received their bags, several items were reportedly missing and were never returned.

Also in 2024, guests claimed that a break-in occurred during their stay at an undisclosed Disney resort and resulted in the theft of cash from their car. In January, another guest at Animal Kingdom Lodge claimed that their $5,000 purse was stolen from their hotel room.

Have you ever experienced a similar incident at a Disney hotel?