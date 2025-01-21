Alarm Raised After Guest Is Allegedly Victim of $5,000 Theft at Disney World Hotel

A Disney park guest has raised the alarm after allegedly being the victim of theft at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

While Walt Disney World Resort may be the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” even Mickey Mouse can’t keep real-world problems at bay forever.

Over the years, we’ve seen dramatic incidents such as a false active shooter scare at Magic Kingdom Park, which sparked a stampede through the theme park in August 2024, as well as multiple violent conflicts between guests.

Other dramatic incidents include a guest who begged to be arrested at Disney Springs, an off-duty police officer who reportedly threatened to kill a security guard at EPCOT, and an angry guest wielding a metal pole (again, at EPCOT) and punching a cast member while apparently under the influence.

Theft is also an issue. While Disney World is a safer place than most, it’s impossible to totally monitor the actions of hundreds of thousands of people per day. We’ve seen multiple reports of theft at the Florida theme park resort over the years, from MagicBands and Annual Passholder magnets, to counterfeit tickets and dining scams.

Guest Claims Theft Occurred at Animal Kingdom Lodge

A guest has also claimed that they were the victim of theft in the safety of their own hotel room.

As per Reddit user Salt_Willingness_414, a purse worth $5,000 was snatched from a room at Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge – one of Disney’s Deluxe Resorts, offering prime views across an animal-packed savanna. While they reported the incident to the hotel, they claimed that nothing was done to rectify the situation.

“I had to go in person as I’m still here for work and the lobby [tried] to gaslight me to file a lost and found claim that if anyone finds it at the parks,” they wrote. “I said it’s not lost in the parks, it never left my room. They didn’t care [and] gave me a little slip for lost and found lol.”

While there’s no proof of who snatched the purse, the guest argued that it was housekeeping. “I stayed 2 nights .. the first night in late no maid the second day.. was the day of the cleaning and the third day I was out .. it’s very obvious who was the one cleaning the one day I had cleaning,” they wrote.

They added that online reports suggest other guests have had their valuables, such as passports, stolen.

“If nothing else, I don’t need my purse back but they should catch the thief so it doesn’t continue to happen. I narrowed it down to the exact day and time for them.”

Similar Incidents at Disney World

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a guest claim that their belongings were stolen in a Disney World hotel room.

In August 2023, a guest – who again stayed at Animal Kingdom Lodge – accused the hotel’s housekeeping of snatching her daughter’s Loungefly backpack and the cash inside when they left it in the room after checkout.

Compounding her accusation was the fact that they “had a family member who was VERY briefly a Mousekeeper (thank goodness), and she openly bragged about taking things home that guests left in the Cabins at FW. I’m talking jewelry and expensive perfume.”

A year later, a guest claimed that someone broke into their car while parked at an undisclosed Disney World hotel. Disney previously also conducted an undercover sting operation with Orange County Police that caught two housekeeping cast members stealing from guests at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside after multiple reports of missing items.

Have you ever been the victim of theft at a Disney park?