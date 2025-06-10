Check Your Email: Disney Currently Paying Out Millions to Over 100,000 Guests

It’s not just churros and Genie+ costs making headlines at Disneyland right now—former Dream Key passholders are getting paid, and yes, we’re talking real settlement money.

Wait, What Settlement?

If you held a Dream Key pass back in 2021, you may be in for a surprise payday—and no, you don’t have to sue Disney yourself. Back in November 2021, Disneyland guest Jenale Nielsen filed a class action lawsuit claiming that her $1,399 Dream Key (sold with the promise of “no blockout dates”) wasn’t exactly what was advertised.

Turns out, a lot of days—especially weekends—were blocked out just weeks after she bought it. And worse? People could still buy single-day tickets for those exact dates. Just not with a Dream Key. Awkward.

Disney didn’t admit wrongdoing (of course), but in July 2023, they agreed to a $9.5 million settlement affecting over 100,000 people.

When Are People Getting Paid?

Fast forward to June, 2025—that’s when the payouts started hitting. Whether by mail or digital payment (think Venmo or PayPal), eligible former passholders are starting to see that money roll in.

And how much are we talking?

How Much Do You Get?

While the exact amount varies depending on how many people joined the settlement, the average payout is around $67.41. Not enough to cover a Park Hopper, but hey—it’s more than a Mickey pretzel and a churro combined.

Some Reddit users are already reporting what they’ve received:

“$22.85 on my check out for my Dream Key I had at the time. I’m actually not complaining; I’m glad someone filed the suit.”

But others are still waiting, especially those who picked the digital option:

“I did Venmo and it’s taking FOREVER. My husband did Venmo too and hasn’t received it yet either. Our 8-year-old son got his check already.”

So yes, even kids are getting paid if they had their own Dream Key. (Disney adults, take notes.)

Can You Still Join the Lawsuit?

Nope. The deadline to object or opt out was January 15. If you were included and didn’t take action, you’re locked in. You gave up the right to sue Disney separately over the Dream Key issue—but you should be getting your payment.

So if you haven’t already, check your email, mailbox, Venmo, or PayPal. (And maybe your kid’s too.)

What’s the Current Magic Key Situation?

So now that Dream Keys are a thing of the past, what are your options if you want back in on the Magic Key program?

As of now, Disneyland offers four tiers of Magic Keys (availability may be limited depending on sales windows):

1. Inspire Key – $1,649

No blockout dates

Includes parking

Up to 6 reservations at a time

Discounts on food & merch

Only available to California residents

2. Believe Key – $1,249

Some blockout dates (especially holidays)

50% off parking

Up to 6 reservations

Discounts included

Not always available for purchase

3. Enchant Key – $849

More blockout dates

Up to 4 reservations

No parking included

Available to California residents only

4. Imagine Key – $499

Most blockout dates

Up to 2 reservations

Discounts included

Exclusive to Southern California residents

Note: All Magic Keys require park reservations, even if you hold the top-tier pass.

So… Was the Lawsuit Worth It?

For many fans, it wasn’t about the $20 or $60. It was about holding Disney accountable for changing the rules after selling the magic. And if you’re one of the many who felt misled, this payout—however small—feels like a win.

Besides, it looks like Disney did learn something: Magic Key blockout rules have been slightly more transparent since then. Not perfect, but progress.If you had a Dream Key between August and October 2021, you probably qualified for the payout. Money is hitting accounts now—so keep an eye out. And if you’re shopping for a new Magic Key? Read the fine print.

Because as this lawsuit proves, even Disney magic comes with terms and conditions.