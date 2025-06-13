Disney Just Accidentally Confirmed the Return of Jollywood Nights

It’s June: schools are out, and summer is starting to hit its stride. However, for Walt Disney World, it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas.

Disney World usually releases Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party dates in June, during its halfway-to-Christmas celebration. But what Disney fans are waiting for is if Jollywood Nights will be returning to Hollywood Studios for its third year, and Disney may have just dropped the answer.

Today on Disney Careers, the company placed an ad looking for “Seasonal Vocalist for Jollywood Nights,” and “Seasonal Dancers for Jollywood Nights.” That seems like a pretty obvious sign that Jollywood Nights is returning this year.

Disney is seeking both “male and female identifying vocalists” for Jollywood Nights, but the ad also calls for Tiana, who has the ability to to riff in a style similar to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas.” The ad also asks for a Belle who can sing “’As Long As There’s Christmas’ in the same key as the movie score.”

The listing for dancers says:

Theatre of the Stars plays host to an all-new stage show rooted in the glitz and glamor of vintage Hollywood television specials, with a contemporary twist of Disney holiday magic. Famous Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will be special guests in this star-studded production, which features appearances by Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse. Joined by a talented cast of singers, dancers and live jazz musicians, the show is sure to get you in the spirit of the holidays with a toe tapping, heartwarming, jolly good time.

If Jollywood Nights returns, this would be the third year the holiday after-hours party returns to Hollywood Studios. During the first year, there were some hiccups with long lines and crowded character meet-and-greets.

Despite the criticism of the first year, Disney brought it back for a second year, and it turned out great. The reviews of the 2024 version of Jollywood Nights were outstanding.

One guest who attended the opening night said:

Honestly what a complete 180* WDW pulled from last years opening night to tonight. The Cast Members seemed to be having fun with everything and enjoyed working the event. Lots more smiles than we saw last year. If you are on the fence: this is your sign to go! Have some great food (don’t skip the chicken empanadas please), meet some unique characters, enjoy a couple shows and have fun with all the glitz and glammer!

To help disperse the crowds, Disney added more character meet-and-greets and shows, making the after-hours event much better.

Fans are hoping that Disney will add even more, but if Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was any indication, expect the ticket prices to go up over $200 for this year’s party. Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary party hit $200 for the first time this year.

So, expect an announcement in the next few weeks for the return of Jollywood Nights. Get ready to buy your tickets.

Have you been to Jollywood Nights? Let us know about your experiences in the comments.