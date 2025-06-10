‘Daredevil’ Superhero Actor Officially Replaced Ahead of Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again has officially replaced its superhero with a new actor, and a first look has been given.

Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige initially confirmed that an 18-episode season called Daredevil: Born Again would hit Disney+ in the future. Disney eventually fired creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, as well as the team of directors and writers, as part of a widespread overhaul before hiring Dario Scardapane as showrunner–an unprecedented move considering Disney’s Marvel exploits had been created similar to movies and not traditional TV since inception.

Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum (Head of Streaming, Television and Animation) commented on this change last year, explaining that the studio would utilize a more traditional TV model of using showrunners and developing more than would be produced.

Daredevil: Born Again began in March 2025 and ran for nine episodes. The Disney show, which followed on from the events of the beloved Netflix series, saw the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. The pair was joined by other returning cast members, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk.

Newcomers to the Daredevil franchise and the MCU included Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake, and the late Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala/White Tiger. Daredevil: Born Again was a posthumous release for the latter, who died from cancer in December 2023.

The White Tiger’s storyline was an interesting yet tragic addition to the MCU. And now it is confirmed that the White Tiger legacy will continue after Hector Ayala’s murder in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again. But who will replace the superhero character in the show? Angela Del Toro, Hector Ayala’s niece.

Daredevil Superhero Actor Has Been Replaced

Photos from the set have revealed something fascinating–Angela Del Toro, played by Camila Rodriguez, is stepping into the White Tiger mantle, taking up the legacy left behind by her late uncle, Hector Ayala.

While hero swaps have popped up in MCU movies—think Captain America (Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson) or Hawkeye (Clint Barton to Kate Bishop)—Disney+, as The Direct notes, hasn’t yet done a streaming-only series in which the superhero mantle is officially passed on.

This step makes Season 2 a major milestone in the MCU’s ongoing streaming expansion. Fans won’t have to wait long, either: production is underway, and the show is slated to drop in March 2026, giving plenty of time to speculate on what Angela’s new role will bring.

What’s especially interesting about this legacy transition is that it’s happening entirely within the streaming universe, unlike previous mantle swaps that involved theatrical releases or mixed-platform storylines. This could signal a new narrative direction for Marvel’s Disney+ offerings, where we see more character growth and legacy-building that’s tailor-made for the small screen—something that was hinted at when Marvel overhauled its original Daredevil show.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Begins

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will commence next March and consist of eight episodes. The second season will be part of Marvel’s imminent Phase Six, which begins this July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). Many of the cast members from the first season will be returning for the sophomore outing, with Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter officially stepping back into her superpowered role.

Looking ahead, many are wondering if Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will appear in future MCU movies, notably Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). The beloved actor’s name was left out of the viral Doomsday casting live stream, with Cox believing he is not part of the movie’s lineup.

How do you feel about this character replacement for Daredevil: Born Again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!