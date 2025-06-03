Carousel of Progress Breaks at Disney World, Dozens Trapped on Board as Theater Refuses To Rotate

On June 2, a Walt Disney World Resort guest shared their experience evacuating Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress after the Magic Kingdom Park attraction experienced a bizarre malfunction. The Disney Park guest said Disney cast members were aware of the technical issue before the final show scene finished, and urged guests to stay in their seats until instructed otherwise.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is one of the oldest attractions at Walt Disney World Resort; it’s older than the Central Florida Disney park itself! It was originally created for the 1964 New York World’s Fair and later moved to Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, where it lived until 1973. In 1975, the rotating theatrical attraction moved to Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park, where it has remained ever since.

The Carousel of Progress invites guests to experience technological advances in the 20th century from the perspective of an average American family. Four distinct scenes show how the animatronic family’s lives evolve in the early 1900s, the 1920s, the 1940s, and the start of the 21st century.

The attraction has undergone several updates over the years, most recently in 1994, to keep up with an evolving vision of the future. The Sherman brothers wrote a new tune for the Florida version of the ride, “The Best Time of Your Life.” But the carousel’s original Sherman brothers song, “There’s A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow,” returned with the attraction’s last major update in the 90s.

Besides minor cosmetic details and some new outfits for the Progress family, Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t done much to update the Carousel of Progress in the last 30 years. Some Disney Parks fans say the attraction desperately needs a 21st-century refresh, while others want the nostalgic, pre-millennium viewpoint to remain. Still, another contingent of Disney Parks fans is concerned that Walt Disney Imagineers aren’t doing enough to maintain the existing version of the Carousel of Progress.

On Monday, Redditor u/PlumAlone4599 shared their experience evacuating Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress after the attraction stopped rotating. “It seemed like the rotation mechanism wasn’t locking into place in each new scene, the whirring sound just continued,” the Disney Park guest recalled.

Before the 21st-century scene ended, Disney cast members made an announcement instructing guests to remain seated for the entirety of the final scene. “Before we even [knew] we had to leave the show,” the guest said.

The guest watched the final scene one and a half times before Disney cast members evacuated everyone on board, including those in the other theaters. Attraction employees only cited “technical difficulties” as the reason for the sudden closure.

“A technician was on site almost immediately,” the Redditor said.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress reopened shortly after the incident on Monday and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication. However, some Disney Parks fans expressed concern that the abrupt shutdown showed that Walt Disney Imagineers aren’t maintaining the ride.

“I get worried about Carousel,” said u/NaiRad1000. “It’s an old [attraction]. Even older than Magic Kingdom when you [remember] they brought it over from Disneyland. I’m sure they just do the bare minimum to keep it running.”

“Carousel of Progress is consistently [plagued] with issues,” u/cricket_bacon replied. “I hope they continue to keep it on life support – it is one of the attractions I always look forward to.”

Does Walt Disney World Resort need to update the Carousel of Progress again? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!