Popular Disney Restaurants Get Rid of Kids Menu Offerings

Several things set Disney theme parks apart from every other park, one of the biggest being the food. Disney theme parks are known for their mouthwatering and unique menu options like cheeseburger spring rolls, hand-dipped corn dogs, homemade pickles, caramel butter bars, Monte Cristo sandwiches, and so much more.

And while the food can be a bit expensive, many of the portions really make it worth the money. And there are plenty of options available for younger guests who might have more limited palates and smaller tummies.

Unfortunately, the kids’ menu items at a couple of very popular Disneyland Resort restaurants have recently gotten a little bit smaller.

According to multiple sources, and the Disneyland Resort website, Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta in Disney California Adventure and Alien Pizza Planet in Disneyland Park have reduced their menu offerings for guests ages three to nine.

Both restaurants have eliminated their miniature personal pizzas. The pizzas were the perfect size for one person and came with a Cuties orange, a choice of milk or water, and carrots (Alien Pizza Planet) or a yogurt smoothie (Boardwalk Pizza).

We do not know why Disney chose to remove those menu items, but it most likely all comes down to cost and demand. If not enough kids’ pizzas were being ordered, then it doesn’t make sense for Disney to keep them on the menu.

While the personal pizzas might be gone, there are still some options for younger guests. At Boardwalk Pizza, the kids’ menu option is spaghetti with turkey meatballs. The dish is served with a Cuties mandarin orange, yogurt, and a choice of water or milk.

There are two kids’ menu items still available at Alien Pizza Planet — macaroni and cheese and space-getti with meatballs. Both items are served with carrots, a Cuties mandarin, and a choice of water or milk.

Even though Boardwalk Pizza and Alien Pizza Planet might have limited their kids’ offerings, there are still plenty of restaurants around The Happiest Place on Earth where kids can dine like princes and princesses.

Places like Flo’s V8 Café offer Chicken Fenders and Mack’s Mack and Cheese, Smokejumpers Grill serves up a Double Basecamp Burger, and Aunt Cass Café offers a turkey sandwich and macaroni and cheese. And those are just a few of the options available for younger guests.

Disneyland Resort is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary celebration, and there are a ton of limited-time food and beverages guests can enjoy. For the celebration, Disney has even created a “Kids Pick” list of treats your young one will love!

The Kids Pick menu includes the Celebration Macaroooon from Alien Pizza Planet, the Cowboy Fries from The Golden Horseshoe, the Mickey Hat Cookie from Jolly Holiday Bakery and Café, and the House-filled Celebration Beignet from Tiana’s Palace.

Are you disappointed to hear that Boardwalk Pizza and Alien Pizza Planet got rid of their child-size pizza offerings, or does your child prefer to eat off the regular menu? Do you think that Disney has enough kids’ offerings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!