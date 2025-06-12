ABC Fires Veteran Reporter After Blunt Trump Tweets

It’s been a whirlwind few days for longtime ABC News reporter Terry Moran. Moran made headlines in late April when he interviewed the president, and Trump got angry when Mr. Moran called him out for using a doctored photo to “prove” that a wrongly deported man was a member of a notorious gang. The interview also made waves when Moran had a visceral reaction to Mr. Trump saying that the Declaration of Independence was about “unity and love and respect.”

Related: After $16 Million Settlement, ‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Calls Donald Trump Corrupt

Unfortunately, those were minor headlines compared to the ones Mr. Moran would make on June 8, when he posted a long message on X (formerly Twitter) talking about Trump and his Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller.

In the since-deleted tweet, he called both men “world-class haters” and that Mr. Miller’s spiritual nourishment is his hate, while Donald Trump’s “spiritual nourishment” was “his own glorification.”

The tweet was removed not long after it was posted, but the damage was done. Mr. Moran was quickly suspended from ABC News, which quickly denounced his tweet. ABC said it “stands for objectivity and impartiality” and that Mr. Moran’s tweet violated that.

Related: Donald Trump Praises Disney, Then Threatens Another Lawsuit

Now, just days after his suspension, ABC News has announced that it is parting ways with Mr. Moran, who has been with the network since 1998, where he started as the White House Chief News Correspondent.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, an ABC News spokesperson confirmed that the network had decided not to renew Mr. Moran’s contract and part ways with the reporter immediately.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew.” “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism,” the statement continued.

Related: Bob Iger Reportedly Told ‘The View’ Hosts to Back Off Trump Criticisms

While Mr. Moran may no longer be part of ABC News, he still plans to continue reporting the news. Shortly after his termination was announced, Moran took to X and announced that he was now on Substack. Substack is a platform that allows content creators to publish their work, including blogs, videos, podcasts, and more.

I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. And as you may have heard … I’m not there anymore. Now I’m on Substack, that amazing space, and I can’t wait to get into the important work that we all have to do.

I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. And as you may have heard … I’m not there anymore. Now I’m on Substack, that amazing space, and I can’t wait to get into the important work that we all have to do. pic.twitter.com/4grrPmODtF — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 11, 2025

Mr. Moran informed his followers that he will continue reporting and conducting interviews, but it might take him a few days to get everything sorted after such a long career with ABC.

Mr. Moran is not the only person from ABC News who has had issues with Donald Trump. Last year, Disney paid Mr. Trump’s Presidential Fund $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos after Mr. Stephanopoulos said Trump was found “liable for rape” during an interview.

Most recently, Mr. Stephanopoulos called the Trump administration corrupt. The Good Morning America anchor was not reprimanded for what happened, and ABC even decided to renew his contract.

Do you think ABC was right in getting rid of Terry Moran after his tweet about Donald Trump? Should they have terminated him, or given him the same grace they gave George Stephanopoulos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.