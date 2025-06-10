Signage Confirms 2026 Opening for New Epic Universe Expansion in Florida

More new things are coming to Orlando, Central Florida, as Universal continues to dominate headlines.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe, which opened its gates on May 22, 2025, is already setting the stage for an exciting future. With five immersive lands—Celestial Park, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon–Isle of Berk—the park has quickly become a must-visit destination. And now, Universal is hinting at what’s next.

A new restaurant in Celestial Park is set to open in 2026. Located between the main entrance and How to Train Your Dragon—Isle of Berk, the building’s exterior is complete, featuring teal and white architecture with outdoor seating. Per new photos, signage on the doors reads, “Travelers—pardon our stardust as we ignite a galaxy of flavors and culinary delights. Coming 2026.” While details about the cuisine remain under wraps, the quick-service venue is expected to offer a new dining experience for guests.

This addition complements the existing dining options in Celestial Park, including The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant and Atlantic, as well as quick-service spots like Pizza Moon, and Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets. Each venue contributes to the park’s diverse culinary offerings, enhancing the overall guest experience

Beyond dining, Universal is planning for the future. President Karen Irwin recently stated, “We’re already planning for the next thing at Epic,” indicating that the park’s expansion is well underway. With two large expansion pads available, the possibility of adding new lands, such as a Zelda-themed area, is on the horizon. Hints of Zelda-themed elements within the park have fueled speculation, though Universal has not confirmed any plans.

Epic Universe creator Steve Tatham also acknowledged this fan-driven campaign to get Hyrule in the park by asking guests to appreciate what is already in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Universal’s commitment to growth extends beyond Epic Universe. The company is developing several new destinations, including Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas and a family-focused park, Universal Kids Resort, in Frisco, Texas. Additionally, plans are underway for a Universal park in the United Kingdom by 2031, which could include lands themed around beloved franchises like James Bond, The Lord of the Rings, and Paddington.

As Epic Universe continues to evolve, guests can look forward to new experiences that build upon the park’s rich storytelling and immersive environments. Whether it’s the anticipation of the upcoming restaurant or the potential addition of new themed areas, the future of Epic Universe is bright.

How do you feel about this upcoming 2026 addition to Universal Epic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!