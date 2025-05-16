Zip-a-Dee-Done: Disney Drops Song From Parade as Splash Mountain Fades Away

Disney fans are buzzing as Disneyland kicks off its 70th anniversary celebration, but one change has sparked a wave of mixed reactions. The beloved Paint the Night parade, which first lit up Main Street during Disneyland’s 60th Diamond Anniversary in 2015, officially made its return just yesterday, and it came with a noticeable update.

The song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been swapped out for the park’s 70th anniversary theme song, “Celebrate Happy” by the Jonas Brothers. This move is another step in Disney’s effort to distance itself from its more controversial past.

Fans spotted the change during last night’s debut, with the updated parade showcasing its dazzling floats and synchronized lights to a new soundtrack. While the Jonas Brothers’ upbeat anthem brought a fresh energy, some longtime Disney fans couldn’t help but feel nostalgic for the original tune.

“Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”: A Controversial Legacy

The controversy surrounding “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” is nothing new. The cheerful song comes from Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South, a movie that’s been criticized for its overly romanticized portrayal of the post-Civil War South and its racial stereotypes. Disney has been quietly trying to erase the film from its history for years.

It’s never been released on home video in the U.S. and isn’t available on Disney+. Dropping the song from Paint the Night is just the latest step in distancing the brand from the film’s legacy. In true Disney fashion, they’re sweeping this problematic piece of history under the magic carpet.

Splash Mountain’s Medley Fades Away

The parade isn’t the only place where changes are happening. Fans on Twitter recently pointed out that the “Splash Mountain Medley” track has been removed from the Spotify version of The Legacy Collection: Disneyland. This album, released back in 2015 for Disneyland’s 60th anniversary, included music from popular attractions, including Splash Mountain, which drew heavily from Song of the South.

Now that Splash Mountain has been reimagined into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, it seems Disney is doubling down on phasing out anything connected to Song of the South. The decision to retire these tracks has divided fans—some applaud the company for addressing its problematic history, while others feel this approach erases a part of Disney’s cultural evolution.

I can confirm Disney has removed “Splash Mountain Melody” from the Disneyland Legacy Soundtrack on Spotify. It does exist in the Disney Classics album. This was in the past 2 days, as if I listened to this version last Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/uTNZgSJ7gS — don (@don_disney_king) May 15, 2025

From Laughing Place to Debating Space

The transformation of Splash Mountain has been met with a wide range of opinions. Many fans were excited about the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure concept, celebrating the inclusion of a princess who represents diversity and modern storytelling. However, not everyone has been on board. Some longtime fans have expressed frustration over what they see as the removal of a beloved ride, with nostalgic memories tied to its songs, story, and experience.

Negative reactions have been particularly vocal on social media. Some fans accused Disney of catering to “performative wokeness” rather than preserving the company’s historical legacy.Others argued that the change feels like a hollow gesture, claiming Disney could better address its past by providing context rather than eliminating it.

Still, many others were excited to see Disney evolve. “It’s about time we have a ride that reflects today’s values and celebrates everyone,” a supporter commented. The debate showcases Disney’s challenge in balancing nostalgia with the need to progress.

A Look Ahead: Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

Controversies aside, Disneyland’s 70th-anniversary celebration is shaping to be a magical affair. From limited-edition merchandise to the new “World of Color: Happiness” show, there’s plenty for Disney lovers to look forward to.

The Jonas Brothers’ track, “Celebrate Happy,” isn’t just the theme for Paint the Night—it’s playing at anniversary-themed events all over the park. Guests can also enjoy exclusive dining options, nostalgic nods to classic attractions, and pop-up exhibits showcasing Disneyland artifacts from the past seven decades.

Despite the mixed reactions to some of the changes, Disneyland’s 70th anniversary promises to honor the park’s rich history while looking ahead to its bright future. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, the celebration has something for everyone. Just don’t expect to hear “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” anytime soon.