Disney Guest Climbs Out of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Drags Kid Through Ride

On Thursday, a man unexpectedly exited his ride vehicle on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, bringing his young child along. The move resulted in a major ride delay, heightened safety concerns, and frustration among other Walt Disney World Resort guests.

Unruly Guest Sparks Chaos on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Splash Mountain reimagining, opened in 2024 at Magic Kingdom Park. The attraction transports guests into a post-Princess and the Frog (2009) storyline featuring a New Orleans-inspired celebration. But on Thursday, one guest turned the lighthearted attraction into an unexpected spectacle when he abandoned his log mid-ride, taking his child with him into a restricted area.

The bizarre incident was detailed in the public “Walt Disney World Tips and Tricks” Facebook group, where a fellow Disney Park guest posted a photo of the man standing near the ride’s second indoor drop—an area guests should never enter.

Disney Cast Members Scramble to Contain the Situation

According to the anonymous witness, the ride paused for roughly 10 minutes before the man chose to ignore clear safety instructions and exit the vehicle.

“Shout out to this guy, who held up everyone on Tiana’s for 30-40 minutes because he and his son jumped out of their log,” the witness wrote. “The ride had been paused for maybe 10 minutes with very clear announcements to remain seated. He chose to jump out of the log with his kid and try to exit.”

Disney’s surveillance cameras likely captured the disturbance, as cast members weren’t immediately onsite. Over the ride speakers, Disney cast members repeatedly directed the man to return to his log, but he refused to comply.

“The cast members came over the speaker 3 times – yes, 3 times – asking him to get back into the log, and he refused,” the social media user continued. “He began shining his phone flashlight around looking for an exit, as well as waving the bright light in our faces as we sat there dumbfounded on why he was doing this.”

Realizing verbal commands weren’t working, Disney cast members escalated the response, dispatching personnel to remove the individual.

“We went from a 10-minute ride pause to a 30-40 minute ride pause because of this guy,” the witness vented. “Just sharing this as a reminder to please follow the rules and stay in your ride vehicle!!! There was absolutely no need for this to happen. This guy is teaching his son that the rules don’t matter and you can do whatever you want, even if it inconveniences everyone else.”

Safety Rules Exist for a Reason

Leaving a ride vehicle mid-experience isn’t just disruptive—it’s dangerous. Attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are designed with strict safety protocols, and ignoring them puts both guests and cast members at risk.

Exiting a vehicle without authorization can trigger extended ride delays, damage to sensitive technology, and potential hazards for those attempting to navigate restricted areas. While a brief pause in operation can be frustrating, Disney’s trained cast members work swiftly to resolve issues and evacuate guests safely when necessary.

