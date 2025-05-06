Disney and Make-A-Wish Celebrate 45 Years with Weeklong Wish-Granting Event

In a heartwarming celebration of its 45-year partnership with Make-A-Wish®, The Walt Disney Company launched its inaugural “Disney Week of Wishes” from April 26 to May 2, 2025.

This weeklong, company-wide campaign honored World Wish Day on April 29 by granting over 170 unique wishes to children with critical illnesses. It showcased Disney’s commitment to bringing joy and hope to families worldwide. And magic was in no short supply.

Over 170 unique wishes were granted worldwide in a week, part of Disney’s ongoing legacy as the largest wish-granter in Make-A-Wish history. Over 165,000 wishes have been fulfilled since the first one in 1980.

A Week of Unforgettable Moments

A standout moment from the Week of Wishes was when Phineas and Ferb creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh surprised Amanda, a Make-A-Wish alum, during an interview about her 2012 wish to visit the show.

As Amanda recalled the unforgettable experience and how it shaped her life, Povenmire and Marsh made the moment even more magical by inviting her to the premiere event for the upcoming Phineas and Ferb reboot, bringing her story full circle with a brand-new wish come true.

In true Disney fashion, the celebration extended far beyond the theme parks. ABC’s American Idol helped grant the wishes of Adira and Brantley, two Make-A-Wish kids who dreamed of meeting country superstar and Idol judge Luke Bryan.

The duo walked the iconic blue carpet, received a private backstage tour, met this year’s contestants, and topped off the unforgettable day by spending time with their favorite artist.

Over at Marvel Studios, Sebastian Stan (AKA the Winter Soldier) welcomed Aurora, a Marvel superfan and Make-A-Wish kid, on the set of the upcoming Thunderbolts film. She not only met her hero but also got a behind-the-scenes tour and met the entire cast of Thunderbolts.

Global Wishes, Local Joy

The Week of Wishes wasn’t confined to American soil. Disneyland Paris hosted a stunning musical moment when four wish kids joined Eurovision sensation Sam Ryder for a live performance of the original song “Viva La Musique” in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The musical number was part of the new Disney Music Festival kickoff, blending international celebration with emotional storytelling.

In Florida, Walt Disney World Resort hosted the Once Upon A Wish Party, a private, fairy tale-themed celebration created exclusively for Make-A-Wish families. Held at the Contemporary Resort, the event invited children and their loved ones to step into their own storybook adventure.

Wish kids received royal makeovers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, transforming into princesses and knights ready for a day of magic. Families were surprised with visits from beloved Disney characters and treated to immersive, storybook moments throughout the party.

The celebration included enchanting firework displays, scavenger hunts, and other thoughtfully curated experiences designed to create lasting memories. From start to finish, the Once Upon A Wish Party offered wish families a truly unforgettable escape into the world of Disney fairy tales, where every child was celebrated like royalty.

More Than Just a Wish

The Week of Wishes campaign also raised awareness and inspired the next generation of wish granters. Disney launched a multi-platform awareness push across its channels, including Disney+, social media, and linear networks, encouraging audiences to learn more about Make-A-Wish and how they can help.

Looking Ahead

As the company looks forward to the future, Disney has reaffirmed its commitment to Make-A-Wish, with plans to expand its wish-granting capabilities in upcoming attractions and experiences. This includes integrating wish fulfillment into new park expansions and deeper collaborations across Disney’s content ecosystem.

If the 2025 Week of Wishes proved anything, it’s that wishes don’t just change the lives of the children who receive them; they inspire everyone who watches them come true.

Disney seems determined to keep the magic going as long as there are dreams to be dreamed of.