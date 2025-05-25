Universal Defying Gravity: ‘Wicked’ Expansions, Explained

Universal has been steadily raising the bar. Between Epic Universe’s grand debut and the continued expansion of Nintendo, Potter, and DreamWorks lands, the parks are operating at full throttle. Every move seems calculated. Every corner, optimized. And yet, one of the studio’s biggest active properties—Wicked—still hasn’t been given a permanent attraction.

The studio isn’t ignoring the franchise. In fact, it’s doing something far more subtle.

Walk through Universal Studios Hollywood or Florida today, and you’ll still find Wicked-branded retail operating quietly.

Quiet Presence, Loud Potential

The Wicked pop-up stores, introduced around the time of the film’s release, never fully disappeared. They’re still there—selling themed merchandise, soundtracking shoppers with “Defying Gravity,” and offering photo backdrops styled after the Emerald City. Unlike past film tie-ins that vanish after opening weekend, Wicked has maintained a quiet foothold.

It’s not a land. It’s not even an attraction. But it is a signal.

When Universal Studios rolled out its Wicked experiences in 2024, the intent was clearly promotional. Pop-ups appeared across Orlando, Hollywood, and Japan in the lead-up to the film. Guests met Elphaba and Glinda. They posed for photos. They bought collectibles. Then the film came and went—except the footprint didn’t.

That has fueled ongoing rumors, many pointing toward long-vacant or underused spaces. The former Fear Factor Live theater in Florida is one candidate. A large-scale stage show set in the Emerald City would be a relatively low-risk, high-visibility move—reviving Universal’s live entertainment slate while capitalizing on a visually rich IP.

Blueprint for Oz

Fan speculation isn’t stopping at stage shows. There are broader concepts in circulation. In Hollywood, the park’s indoor soundstage setups make it feasible to build a story-driven dark ride following Elphaba’s transformation from misfit to misunderstood icon. Projection, animatronics, and trackless ride systems could be used to create a visual and emotional crescendo—mirroring the musical’s best-known moments.

And then there’s the more ambitious idea: a dedicated mini-land. Rumored layouts include twin paths through Oz—one leading to Glinda’s pink-drenched palace, the other to Elphaba’s hidden fortress. A family coaster, magical walkthroughs, and a 4D musical spectacular are often part of the fan-made pitch.

Right now, Epic Universe doesn’t feature Wicked. But Universal has a long history of responding quickly when a franchise proves sticky. With Wicked: For Good set to release soon, all eyes are back on the Emerald City—and what Universal chooses to do with it.

The parks don’t need a yellow brick road to connect the dots. They already own the IP. They’re already selling the merchandise. And guests are already showing up.

Whether it’s a new show, a marquee ride, or something entirely unexpected, the question isn’t whether Wicked belongs in the parks. It’s why it hasn’t landed there yet.

Would you like to see Wicked attractions at Universal?